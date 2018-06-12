Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market is Likely to be a US$ 3.1 Billion Opportunity in 2023, Says a New Report From Stratview Research

DETROIT, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Stratview Research announces the launch of a new research report on Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market by Vehicle Type (Passenger Car, LCV, and M&HCV), by Product Type (Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler and Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler), by Position Type (Standalone CAC and Integrated CAC), by Fuel Type (Gasoline and Diesel), and by Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World), Trend, Forecast, Competitive Analysis, and Growth Opportunity: 2018-2023.

This market report, from Stratview Research, studies the global automotive charge air cooler market over the trend and forecast period of 2012 to 2017 and 2018 to 2023, respectively. The report provides detailed insights on the market dynamics to enable informed business decision making and growth strategy formulation based on the opportunities present in the market.

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market: Research Highlights

The global automotive industry is undergoing the most potentially disruptive decade where stringent government regulations regarding carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency enhancements are generating an enormous pressure on automakers. Automakers are unraveling it by finding distinct ways. Engine downsizing is one of the prime approaches for achieving such industry needs. Engine downsizing makes engine hotter but makes the engine more powerful and efficient and gives an impetuous growth to the demand for turbochargers in vehicles. This creates a need for effective cooling of charged air through charge air cooler (CAC) (also known as an intercooler).

As per Stratview Research, the global automotive charge air cooler market is projected to offer an impressive growth opportunity and is likely to reach US$ 3,110.8 million in 2023. Organic growth in automobile production owing to increasing disposable income and growing urbanization; strict government regulations regarding carbon emission reductions and fuel efficiency enhancements, such as CAFÉ Standards; and increasing penetration of turbochargers are some of the major growth drivers of charge air coolers in the automotive industry.

The author of the report cited that passenger car is expected to remain the growth engine of the global automotive charge air cooler market during the forecast period. Higher production of cars coupled with an increased adoption of charge air cooler in gasoline engines is driving the segment.

Based on the product type, air-cooled charge air cooler is expected to remain the most dominant product type in the market during the forecast period, whereas liquid-cooled charge air cooler is likely to grow at a faster rate during the same period. Smaller packaging space with reduced duct length, reduction in pressure loss, improvement in power and torque delivery, and enhanced efficiency are some of the key whys and wherefores for faster growth of liquid-cooled charge air cooler as compared to air-cooled charge air cooler.

As per the study, diesel engine is expected to remain the dominant segment of the automotive charge air cooler market during the forecast period, whereas gasoline engine is expected to witness a higher growth during the same period.

In terms of region, Europe is expected to remain the largest automotive charge air cooler market during the forecast period, owing to higher penetration of diesel engine vehicles coupled with a greater penetration of turbochargers to address the strict emission norms of European Commission. North America, another considerable region, is also likely to generate a healthy demand for charge air cooler in the coming years, primarily propelled by the USA and Mexico. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is likely to experience the highest growth in the same period. China and India are the growth engines of Asia-Pacific's market for charge air coolers. Both countries together accounted for more than 60% of the Asia-Pacific's market and are likely to grow at an impressive double-digit growth rate during the forecast period as well.

Major automotive charge air cooler manufacturers are Calsonic Kansei Corporation, Denso Corporation, Dana Incorporated, Hanon Systems, Mahle GmbH, T.RAD Co., Ltd., and Valeo Group. Development of integrated charge air coolers and formation of strategic alliances with OEMs and turbocharger suppliers are the key strategies adopted by the major players to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Report Features

This report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market. The following are the key features of the report:

Market structure: Overview, industry life cycle analysis, supply chain analysis

Market environment analysis: Growth drivers and constraints, Porter's five forces analysis, SWOT analysis

Market trend and forecast analysis

Market segment trend and forecast

Competitive landscape and dynamics: Market share, product portfolio, product launches, etc.

Attractive market segments and associated growth opportunities

Emerging trends

Strategic growth opportunities for the existing and new players

Key success factors

This report studies the global automotive charge air cooler market and has segmented the market in five ways, keeping in mind the interest of all the stakeholders across the value chain. Following are the five ways in which the market is segmented:

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market, By Vehicle Type

Passenger Car (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Light Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Medium- & Heavy-Duty Commercial Vehicle (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market, By Product Type

Air-Cooled Charge Air Cooler (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Liquid-Cooled Charge Air Cooler (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market, By Position Type

Standalone CAC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

, , , and RoW) Integrated CAC (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market, By Fuel Type

Gasoline Vehicles (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Diesel Vehicles (Regional Analysis: North America , Europe , Asia-Pacific , and RoW)

Automotive Charge Air Cooler (CAC) Market, By Region

North America (Country Analysis: The USA , Canada , and Mexico )

Europe (Country Analysis: Germany , France , The UK, Italy , Russia , and Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Country Analysis: China , Japan , India , and Rest of Asia-Pacific )

Rest of the World (Country Analysis: Brazil , Argentina , and Others)

