AmeriCann, Inc.: AmeriCann Honored As Best For Workers, Creating Most Positive Impact For Employees

Award Based on Evaluation by Comprehensive B Impact Assessment

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / AmeriCann, Inc. (OTCQB: ACAN), Today AmeriCann, an Agricultural-Technology company that is developing the next generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art cannabis cultivation properties, was recognized for creating the most positive impact for its workers based on an independent, comprehensive assessment administered by the nonprofit B Lab. Honorees are featured on B the Change, the digital Medium publication produced by B Lab, at bthechange.com/bestfortheworld.



AmeriCann is honored in the Best For Workers list, which includes businesses that earned a Workers score in the top 10 percent of more than 2,400 Certified B Corporations on the B Impact Assessment. The assessment measures a company's impact on its workers, community, customers and the environment. To certify as B Corporations, companies like AmeriCann must complete the full assessment and have their answers verified by B Lab.

AmeriCann was the first public cannabis company in the world to earn the prestigious B Corp certification when it did so in 2016.

"To be recognized as one of the best from a group of such exceptional companies is a real honor," stated AmeriCann president Tim Keogh. "The cannabis business is projected by many to be the fastest growing in the world. One of our goals is to serve as a model for what is possible in this emerging industry by setting the highest standards for social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency."

The Workers section of the B Impact Assessment assesses the company's relationship with its workforce. It measures the overall work environment within the company by assessing management/worker communication, job flexibility, corporate culture, training, compensation and worker health and safety practices. Honorees scoring in the top 10 percent set a gold standard for the high impact that business as a force for good can make on employees around the world.

The 185 Best For Workers companies come from 58 different industries and 20 countries. B Lab simultaneously released separate lists recognizing B Corporations as Best For The World Overall impact, Best For Environment, Best For Customers, Best For Governance and Best For Community, which can be found at bthechange.com/bestfortheworld. In the fall, B Lab will release the "Best For The World: Changemakers and the Best For The World Funds" lists.

AmeriCann is developing sustainable cultivation and processing facilities for the regulated cannabis industry. AmeriCann's flagship project, the Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center, located 47 miles south of Boston, MA, is a state-of-the-art greenhouse project that will consist of a number of planned phases for multiple tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market.

About AmeriCann

AmeriCann (OTCQB: ACAN) is a publicly traded Agricultural Technology (Ag-Tech) company that is developing a new generation of sustainable, state-of-the-art medical cannabis cultivation and processing properties.

AmeriCann, Inc. is a Certified B Corp, an acknowledgment of the company's commitment to social and environmental ethics, transparency and accountability. AmeriCann became the first public cannabis company to earn this respected accreditation. More information about the Company is available at: www.americann.co , or follow AmeriCann on Twitter @ACANinfo.

About Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center (MMCC)

The Massachusetts Medical Cannabis Center is approved for nearly 1,000,000 square feet of medical cannabis cultivation and processing in Freetown, Massachusetts. The state-of-the-art, sustainable, greenhouse project will consist of multiple planned phases for tenants in the Massachusetts medical marijuana market. Voters in Massachusetts approved legalizing the adult use of recreational marijuana in November of 2016. The state is on track to open the first cannabis storefronts for Adult-Use by July 1, 2018, making Massachusetts the first state in the Northeast to legalize adult-use cannabis.

AmeriCann's Cannopy System uniquely combines expertise from traditional horticulture, lean manufacturing, regulatory compliance and cannabis cultivation to create superior facilities and procedures. The company is planning to replicate the Cannopy platform in additional states.

The first phase of the MMCC project consists of 30,000 sq. ft. of cultivation, processing and research facility.

About Solanna

AmeriCann has developed and owns "Solanna", a new comprehensive line of nutraceutical-grade cannabis infused products. AmeriCann has created the brand, packaging concepts and invested significantly in Standard Operating Procedures and Good Manufacturing Practices to ensure safety, consistency and efficacy across the product offering.

The intellectual property for Solanna will be licensed by AmeriCann to regulated cannabis businesses and will initially focus on providing healthier alternatives to smoking that include:

Capsules

Topical lotions and balms

Sublingual tinctures

Oral dissolving film

Trans-dermal applications

The Company plans to expand the product line to include edible products, health drinks, and branded concentrates. The products are designed to allow consumers to manage dosage through micro-dosing and to improve efficacy by incorporating blends of other plants, essential oils and other supplements that enhance and compliment the benefits of cannabis.

The Solanna line of products will be offered exclusively through AmeriCann's Preferred Partners.

SOURCE: AmeriCann, Inc.