A new study from University of California, Riverside, uses electric dipoles to accelerate electron in one direction, whilst completely stopping it in the other. The discovery, according to researchers, could lead to improvements in solar cell and other energy conversion technologies.Scientists at the University of California, Riverside, have discovered a method for controlling electron transfer, and guiding electrons in one direction. Electron transfer is one of the most important processes in a solar cell, as well as in batteries, fuel cells, photosynthesis and many other vital processes. The ...

