Expands Firm's French Advisory Franchise

Perella Weinberg Partners ("PWP") announced today that Cyrille Perard will join the Firm as a Managing Director in its Advisory business. He will be based in Paris and will work closely with David Azéma, Partner and Head of PWP's French Advisory business, to expand the Firm's client coverage in France and to help build a local team of leading advisory professionals. In April, the Firm announced its plans to open an office in Paris, France.

Mr. Perard will join the Firm from Goldman Sachs, where he was Co-head of M&A for the France, Belgium and Luxembourg region. In this role, he shared responsibility for M&A advisory and the targeting, marketing and executing of all mandates across industries in that region. Mr. Perard began his career at Goldman Sachs in 2001.

Dietrich Becker, Partner and Head of European Advisory, commented, "In the past year, we have actively augmented our French coverage with the hiring of David Azéma, our plans to open a Paris office and now with today's announcement. Cyrill's addition enhances our ability to execute on site with senior experienced bankers and better positions us to provide a distinct perspective and trusted advice to our clients."

David Azéma, Partner at PWP, stated, "Cyrille is a well-respected banker with deep relationships in France and on the continent. I look forward to working with him as we continue to build our team and our presence throughout the country."

About Perella Weinberg Partners

Perella Weinberg Partners is a leading independent, client-focused financial services firm providing advisory, asset management and energy securities research, underwriting and trading services to a broad, global client base, including corporations, institutions and governments. Together with its affiliates, the Asset Management business has capital commitments and managed assets of approximately $14.1 billion. With more than 650 employees, Perella Weinberg Partners maintains offices in New York, Houston, London, Abu Dhabi, Austin, Calgary, Chicago, Denver, Dubai, Los Angeles, and San Francisco. For more information on Perella Weinberg Partners, please visit http://www.pwpartners.com.

