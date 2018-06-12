Adam Phones Partners With SteelEye to Enhance Its Compliance Portfolio

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Adam Phones offers trade reconstruction and reporting to complement its compliance solutions

Adam Phones - leading independent service provider in mobile and fixed line communications - today announced its partnership with SteelEye to grow and extend its compliance portfolio to help customers meet their regulatory obligations. The partnership will combine Adam Phones' leading fixed line and mobile voice recording capabilities with SteelEye's record keeping, transaction reporting, trade reconstruction and best execution capabilities in a secure, scalable solution.

Adam Phones already has several leading telecommunications offerings for MiFID and PCI compliance, and a strong heritage in delivering compliance across the financial sector with over 350 alternative investment clients. By integrating SteelEye's platform, Adam Phones will enhance its suite of products and enable its customers to bring multiple forms of communications together to provide insight and management into a single tamper-proof repository.

SteelEye's cloud platform enables firms to consolidate their order, trade, communications, CRM and market data to meet regulatory requirements and perform detailed analysis to gain powerful insights into behavioural and commercial activity. Whether it is market or reference data, mobile and fixed voice, text or email correspondence, all forms of communication are amalgamated to deliver transaction reporting and trade reconstruction, allowing customers to deliver exactly the information a regulator requires reducing cost, risk and complexity.

Adam Toop, Chairman & CEO of Adam Phones, commented: "While many of our customers have a responsibility to the regulator under MiFID, integrating the SteelEye platform enables them to further leverage compliance expenditure to gain valuable performance insights. Our customers are already using the solution to organise unstructured data, delivering meaningful business intelligence with unmatched speed and agility."

Matt Smith, CEO atSteelEye, added, "Voice data capture is one of the most complicated elements of regulatory record keeping obligations needing to be addressed by financial services firms. This includes the necessity to capture voice calls where they relate to trading activities. The partnership between Adam Phones and SteelEye will ensure our mutual clients have the most advanced and comprehensive record keeping, analytic and compliance capabilities available in the market."

About Adam Phones

Adam Phones is a leading independent service provider with 30 years' experience supporting the critical connectivity of small, medium and large enterprises. The company integrates and unites a diverse range of products and services to deliver carefully crafted mobile and fixed line connectivity solutions. Adam Phones build collaborative relationships with mobile and fixed line carriers, software houses and equipment manufacturers, carefully integrating services to deliver powerful, resilient solutions far more capable than the sum of their individual parts. Visit http://www.adamphones.com for more information.

About SteelEye

SteelEye is the only regulatory compliance technology and data analytics firm that offers transaction reporting, record keeping, trade reconstruction and best execution along with data insight in one comprehensive solution. The firm's scalable secure data storage platform offers encryption at rest and in flight and best-in-class analytics to help financial firms meet regulatory obligations and gain additional insights into their business activities, helping them to trade with greater efficiency and profitability, while storing their data in a geography of their choice.

