CX Network: Addressing CX Transformation Pitfalls With Shep Hyken

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

Shep Hyken, CSP, CPAE is the CAO (Chief Amazement Officer) of Shepard Presentations. As a customer service and experience expert and keynote speaker, Shep works with companies who want to build loyal relationships with their customers and employees. CX Network interviewed Shep to discover how the CX management differs in telecoms, and how organizations can overcome challenges. The issue of something not working is typically a big problem for this industry because customers can become quickly frustrated if the organization cannot solve the issue over the phone. Organizations must adopt a proactive approach to service, especially when overcoming the challenges of customer frustration.

Artificial intelligence will really help with chatbots and can also support the customer service agents on the phone who are directly interacting with the customer. During conversations with customers, AI technology can listen in and give the customer service representative the answer, which they can then communicate to the customer in the most appropriate way. The technology can also take a look at that customer's profile, in telecoms there are thousands of other customers that may have similar situations, and the AI technology supporting the agent and can help predict the next question that the customer may have or the next product they are likely to buy. Therefore, AI is really supportive in giving the customer service representative's useful information to pass on to the customer.

Join the go-to event for telecom operators of the Americas for creating a future-proof customer experience of high engagement, trust and loyalty through balancing innovation and customer centricity. CEM in Telecoms Americas, will be taking place October 10th-11th in Los Angeles, where you will gain the skills and knowledge needed to prepare for the new era of customer experience. View the full agenda and speaker line up here.

Sofia Nicolaou: +44-(0)207-036-1300