HelpMeSee Eye Surgery Simulator Demonstrations Scheduled for the 2018 World Ophthalmology Conference in Barcelona, Spain

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- HelpMeSee is presenting their Eye Surgery Simulator and companion eBook for teaching Manual Small Incision Cataract Surgery (MSICS) at the International Council of Ophthalmology's (ICO) 2018 World Ophthalmology Conference (WOC) in Barcelona, Spain. WOC attendees interested in scheduling demonstrations can email stefany@helpmesee.org or visit booth #7062 at the conference which starts on June 16.

In addition to the demonstrations, HelpMeSee will be hosting a workshop on June 16 entitled, "Making the Most of MSICS: A Course to Develop your Tunnel Skills." HelpMeSee medical experts, Dr. Glenn Strauss, Dr. Daniel Hutter, Dr. Ashish Bacchav, and former ICO regional coordinator Dr. Van Charles Lansingh are facilitating this class. For additional information and registration details visit http://www.icoph.org/downloads/WOC2018-Hands-On-Courses.pdf.

It is estimated that 20 million are blind and 80 million are severely visually impaired due to untreated cataract. While cataract surgery is a common procedure in North America and Europe, many living the developing areas of Southeast Asia, Africa, and Latin America, needlessly lose their vision due to a shortage of cataract surgeons. HelpMeSee is on a mission to change this and transform medical education through their Eye Surgical Simulator and training program, by teaching tens of thousands of cataract surgeons on MSICS.

According to HelpMeSee's Chief of Training Operations, Jon Pollack, "The HelpMeSee's Eye Surgery Simulator creates a unique environment for students to learn the complex foundational skills needed to perform MSICS surgery. With the simulator, students receive real-time feedback and can practice until competent. Students can also learn in an environment in which live patients are not put at risk. Additionally, training sessions can educate the pupil on the management of complications that are difficult to come by in the real world. This simulation-based type of training is the future of medical education. The Eye Surgery Simulator establishes HelpMeSee as a leader in this space."

The eBook portion of HelpMeSee' program delivers the knowledge component of the MSICS courseware through engaging graphics, photos, videos, and 3D images. End of chapter assessments in the eBook measure students' understanding of the material.

About HelpMeSee

HelpMeSee is a non-profit organization committed to ending the global health crisis of cataract blindness. Focusing on simulation-based training for cataract specialists, HelpMeSee develops sustainable solutions to increase access to safe, affordable treatment. Led by a network of trained cataract specialists, HelpMeSee aims to expand access to cataract surgical care and improve the quality of eye care across the developing world.

