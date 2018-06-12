Vet Online Supply, Inc.: Vet Online Supply To Hire 200 Employees with $265M Projected in Global Sales

SAN FRANCISCO, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vet Online Supply, Inc. (OTC PINK:VTNL) ("Vet Online Supply" or the "Company"), the rapidly growing CBD Pet product company, today announced that the company is hiring 100 manufacturer representatives for the domestic United States and 100 international manufacturer representatives for Europe and Canada.

Vet Online Supply has established $9M in purchase orders and revenues for the CBD dispensary markets on the West Coast. The company is now positioned to hire 200 manufacturer representatives to cover domestic and international sales of their brand pet products.

Daniel Rushford, CEO and Chairman, stated, "We are hiring employees to take our brand national and international. Overall employment of wholesale and manufacturing sales representatives is projected to grow 5 percent from 2016 to 2026, about as fast as the average for all occupations. Employment growth for sales representatives is expected to follow employment growth of the economy as a whole. Our employees will operate on a fee basis and represent all of our products. Our products are the highest quality and lab certified and tested. Our geographic coverage will be the United States, Canada and Europe, with projected sales of $265M in the next 5 years. Each manufacturer representative will be given a geographic territory worth $1M in sales over 5 years. This will include veterinary hospitals, pet retail stores, dispensaries and pet supply chains."

ABOUT VET ONLINE SUPPLY:

Vet Online Supply Inc., the company, manufactures its own brand of holistic pet products to promote health and well being. The goal of "Vet Online Supply" is to provide the $38B industry with value priced and superior quality holistic pet products.



