ACCESSWIRE·Mehr Nachrichten von ACCESSWIRE

Timberline Resources Corporation: Timberline Resources Announces High-Grade Gold and Silver Assay Results from the Oswego Trend, Eureka Project, Nevada

COEUR D'ALENE, ID / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / Timberline Resources Corporation (OTCQB: TLRS; TSX-V: TBR) ("Timberline" or the "Company") announced today that results of surface rock chip sampling and geologic mapping have defined new, high-grade, gold exploration targets along the Oswego trend on its 23 square-mile Eureka property in Northern Nevada. The Oswego trend, which extends 5 km north-south, includes high-grade gold at the Road-Cut target, high-grade silver and gold at the Geddes- Bertrand target, and numerous additional untested targets.

The Company recently received assays for 54 rock samples at Oswego, which are summarized in Table 1 below. Most notably, 9 grab samples collected at approximately 20 feet spacing over a 180-foot section of road cut along a moderately east-dipping, strongly mineralized fault zone (the Road-Cut target) averaged 13.623 grams/tonne (g/t) gold. The results are consistent with historic reports of 12.38 g/t gold (0.361 ounces/ton (oz/ton)) over a 281-foot channel sample in this area. At the Geddes-Bertrand target, 4 samples graded greater than 100 g/t silver, up to a maximum of 1,625 g/t (47.4 oz/ton) silver.

The Oswego trend is central of three parallel, north-south, gold-mineralized structural trends on the Eureka property, as shown in Figure 1. The Lookout Mountain trend, which is 1.2 km west of Oswego, hosts an NI 43-101 gold resource of 508,000 ounces indicated and 141,000 ounces inferred, which remains open to expansion, while the Windfall trend to the east hosts the historic Windfall heap-leach gold deposit and multiple exploration targets. With the recent work at Oswego, exploration targets for future drilling are now defined on all three of the trends.

Timberline's President and CEO, Steve Osterberg commented, "Throughout the Oswego trend, the occurrence of wide-spread gold and silver mineralization in outcrop, as highlighted by the very highgrades at the Road-Cut target, indicate the existence of a robust gold system. Several rock formations on the trend are well-known as favorable hosts for large Carlin-type deposits in the region. These are truly exciting exploration targets, both at surface and to depth. Our geologic team will advance exploration of the Oswego, Lookout Mountain, and Windfall trends employing Carlin-type gold deposit models which were unavailable to the historic explorers."

Figure 1. Location of the Eureka Property Lookout Mountain, Oswego, and Windfall Trends

Cautionary Statement

The potential quantity and grade of the Windfall Zone Target are conceptual in nature and there has been an insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource. It is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

ASSAY RESULTS

Assays from the 54 rock samples recently collected at Oswego Trend include:


SAMPLE

East
(feet)

North
(feet)

Au
(g/t)

Au (oz/ton)

Ag
(g/t)

Ag (oz/ton)

18OS-001

386818

1697793

3.730

0.109

2.9

0.1

18OS-002

386818

1697793

19.200

0.560

1.6

0.1

18OS-003

386818

1697793

22.600

0.659

6.9

0.2

18OS-004

386930

1697753

0.068

0.002

0.1

<0.1

18OS-005

386936

1697740

3.090

0.090

1.2

<0.1

18OS-006

386948

1697709

0.029

0.001

0.1

<0.1

18OS-007

386959

1697665

0.016

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-008

386963

1697640

0.009

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-009

386965

1697627

0.016

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-010

386977

1697566

0.008

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-011

387025

1697569

0.008

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-012

387031

1697561

0.007

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-013

387042

1697511

0.006

0.000

0.1

<0.1

18OS-014

386925

1697817

18.450

0.538

19.7

0.6

18OS-015

386928

1697841

9.880

0.288

3.0

0.1

18OS-016

386938

1697876

6.690

0.195

5.5

0.2

18OS-017

386924

1697914

38.900

1.135

6.4

0.2

18OS-018

386674

1699373

0.143

0.004

3.8

0.1

18OS-019

386684

1699392

0.118

0.003

1625

47.4

18OS-020

386684

1699392

0.165

0.005

1075

31.4

18OS-021

385515

1693329

0.427

0.012

4.8

0.1

18OS-022

385515

1693329

0.022

0.001

6.3

0.2

18OS-036

388010

1693917

0.013

0.000

13.7

0.4

18OS-037

387977

1693808

0.028

0.001

0.5

<0.1

18OS-038

387883

1693815

0.014

0.000

12.4

0.4

18OS-039

387883

1693815

0.021

0.001

38.0

1.1

18OS-040

387322

1693808

0.008

0.000

0.2

<0.1

18OS-041

387959

1694431

0.031

0.001

0.2

<0.1

18OS-042

388091

1694273

0.216

0.006

1.7

<0.1

18OS-043

388234

1694410

0.328

0.010

114.0

3.3

18OS-044

388234

1694410

0.144

0.004

281.0

8.2

SDHG-001

387189

1697859

0.473

0.014

not assayed

SDHG-002

387228

1697701

0.071

0.002

SDHG-003

387369

1697704

0.107

0.003

SDHG-004

387479

1697737

0.205

0.006

SDHG-005

387503

1698110

3.650

0.106

SDHG-006

387873

1697484

0.062

0.002

SDHG-007

387987

1697491

0.465

SDHG-008

388415

1696994

below detection

SDHG-009

388493

1696857

SDHG-010

387033

1718194

0.220

0.006

*Grab samples are selective and do not represent the true mineralization of the prospect
**The above assays were determined by ALS USA Inc. from grab samples. The samples were crushed and pulverized and a fraction was selected for analyses. Gold was determined by 30 g Fire Assay with an Atomic Adsorption finish. Samples assaying over 10 ppm gold were re-assayed and completed with a gravimetric finish. Silver and base metals concentrations were analysed using Aqua Regia ICP-AES.

Table 1. Assay results from Oswego Trend Rock Sampling

Figure 2. Distribution of Gold and Silver in Rock Samples at Oswego Target Area

CONTROLS ON GOLD AND SILVER MINERALIZATION

Most gold and silver mineralization at Oswego occurs either along the stratigraphic contacts between the Eldorado Dolomite Formation and the Secret Canyon Shale or Geddes Limestone Formations (Figure 2), or in fractures and as silica replacement (jasperiod) along bedding planes within the formations. The highest grade assays typically coincide with the intersection of north-, northwesterly-, or northeasterly-trending faults. Widespread bleaching and/or "sanding" (leaching of carbonate matrix) is noted as well, which is commonly associated with gold-silver mineralization within the carbonate rocks.

HISTORIC DRILLING

Available historic records from the 1980's and early 1990's, and field review, indicate that approximately 70 shallow drill holes targeted gold along fault structures in the Oswego trend (Figure 2). Results varied widely, but included multiple intercepts which are overall consistent with the recent grab sample assays, including:


Hole No.

Hole Depth (feet)

From (feet)

To (feet)

Intercept (feet)

Gold (oz/ton)

Gold (gram/tonne)

SS-2

155

15

80

65

0.094

3.223

SS-3

245

10

20

10

0.094

3.223

45

60

15

0.144

4.937

60

90

30

0.019

0.651

SS-11

340

0

10

10

0.026

0.891

SS-13

290

10

15

5

0.075

2.571

SS-28

500

460

465

5

0.03

30

(with 4.7% Pb, 6.5% Zn)

SS-48

500

unknown

55

0.018

0.617

O-1

unknown

30

40

10

0.032

1.097

O-2

70

100

30

0.065

2.229

O-18

0

30

30

0.104

3.566

O-24

0

20

20

0.198

6.789

O-25

0

30

30

0.155

5.314

O-26

0

10

10

0.026

0.891

O-27

0

15

15

0.165

5.657

O-35

0

75

75

0.044

1.509

O-36

0

60

60

0.052

1.783

O-37

0

75

75

0.039

1.337

O-38

0

20

20

0.063

2.160

Table 2. Historic Drill Hole Gold Assay Results from the Oswego Road-Cut Target Area

Cautionary Statement

Historic drill data has been compiled and reviewed including drill logs, laboratory assay certificates, and location maps. Drill sites have been identified and confirmed through field review. A Qualified Person has not done sufficient work to classify the historical information as a current mineral resource, and the Company is not treating the historical information as a current mineral resource. Additional drilling and analysis will be required to verify the historical information or create a current mineral resource.

EXPLORATION PLANNING

Upon completion of the compilation of new and historic geologic and drill hole data at Oswego, the Company anticipates an initial drill program later this year.

Exploration along the Oswego trend and the Oswego Road-Cut target will be integrated with and will capitalize on Timberline's discovery experience at Lookout Mountain. The Company is also completing a comprehensive review of the nearby Lookout Mountain gold resource area and assessing opportunities for expansion of mineralization previously discovered (see http://timberlineresources.co/press-releases/, April 20, 2015), but not delineated with sufficient drill density to meet NI 43-101 modeling requirements.

Further technical details of the Company's Eureka project may be viewed at http://timberlineresources.co/projects/Eureka-nevada/.

Steven Osterberg, Ph.D., P.G., Timberline's President and Chief Executive Officer, is a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the technical contents of this release. Mr. Osterberg is not considered independent of the Company as defined in Section 1.5 of NI 43-101.

About Timberline Resources

Timberline Resources Corporation is focused on advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in northern Nevada. These include: the 23 square mile Eureka property, comprised of the Lookout Mountain, Windfall, and Oswego areas, which lie along three parallel, north-south gold-mineralized structural stratigraphic trends; and two joint venture projects - the Paiute project joint venture with Barrick Gold, and the Elder Creek project joint venture with McEwen Mining. These properties all lie on the prolific Battle Mountain-Eureka gold trend. Timberline also owns the Seven Troughs property, which is one of Nevada's highest-grade former gold producers. Timberline has increased its controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (24,500 acres). Detailed maps and NI 43-101 compliant estimated resource information for the Eureka property may be viewed at http://timberline-resources.co/.

Timberline is listed on the OTCQB where it trades under the symbol "TLRS" and on the TSX Venture Exchange where it trades under the symbol "TBR".

Cautionary note to U.S. investors concerning estimates of resources: This press release may use the terms "resources", "measured resources", "indicated resources", "inferred resources" and "measured & indicated resources." We advise U.S. investors that while these terms are defined in and required by Canadian regulations, these terms are not defined terms under United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") Industry Guide 7 and are normally not permitted to be used in reports and registration statements filed with the SEC. The SEC normally only permits issuers to report mineralization that does not constitute SEC Industry Guide 7 compliant "reserves" as in-place tonnage and grade without reference to unit measures. U.S. investors are cautioned not to assume that any part or all of mineral deposits in these categories will ever be converted into SEC Industry Guide 7 reserves.

Forward-Looking Statements

Statements contained herein that are not based upon current or historical fact are forward-looking in nature and constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such forward-looking statements reflect the Company's expectations about its future operating results, performance and opportunities that involve substantial risks and uncertainties. These statements include but are not limited to statements regarding a new, high-grade, gold exploration targets along the Oswego trend, expansion of targets, future drilling on all three of the Eureka trends, the existence of a robust gold system, advancement of exploration of the Oswego, Lookout Mountain, and Windfall trends employing Carlin-type gold deposit models, an initial drill program later this year at Oswego, exploration along the Oswego trend and the Oswego Road-Cut target being integrated with and capitalizing upon Timberline's discovery experience at Lookout Mountain, completing a comprehensive review of the nearby Lookout Mountain gold resource area and assessing opportunities for expansion of mineralization previously discovered, advancing district-scale gold exploration and development projects in northern Nevada, ownership of two joint venture projects - the Paiute project joint venture with Barrick Gold, and the Elder Creek project joint venture with McEwen Mining, and increasing its controlled mineral rights in Nevada to over 43 square miles (24,500 acres). When used herein, the words "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "upcoming," "plan," "target", "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions, as they relate to Timberline Resources Corporation, its subsidiaries, or its management, are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on information currently available to the Company and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the Company's actual results, performance, prospects, and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, risks related to changes in the Company's business and other factors, including risk factors discussed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2017. Except as required by law, the Company does not undertake any obligation to release publicly any revisions to any forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For Further Information Please Contact:

Steven A. Osterberg
President and CEO
Tel: 208-664-4859
E-mail: info@timberline-resources.com

SOURCE: Timberline Resources


© 2018 ACCESSWIRE