PowerPlan Inc.: CPA Journal Drives Companies to PowerPlan's Lease Resource Center

ATLANTA, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The CPA Journal published an article providing free resources to help understand upcoming lease regulation changes. PowerPlan's Lease Resource Center (https://powerplan.com/lease-accounting/) provides visitors with a variety of free collateral to help Accounting and Tax teams prepare for FASB, GASB and IFRS lease changes.

The article (https://www.cpajournal.com/2018/03/13/lease-accounting-standards-resources/) from The CPA Journal, written by Susan B. Anders, states that the resources, including PowerPlan's articles, videos and webinars, white papers, and infographics, give "quick and practical information on lease accounting."

"Businesses are behind in implementing the new standard, so our resources are intended to ease the transition and help them get on track to meet the deadline," said Dillon Blakes, Senior Product Manager, PowerPlan. PowerPlan, a leading provider of lease accounting software since 1994, is well versed in the changes that public and private companies will face in the coming year.

About PowerPlan

PowerPlan software provides financial insight into how complex rules and regulations impact your organization - empowering you to make credible decisions that improve overall corporate performance. The integrated solution provides complete visibility starting with forecasting and monitoring to scenario planning and analytics while maintaining financial compliance. For more information, email info@powerplan.com or visit www.powerplan.com (http://www.powerplan.com/).

For more information, contact:

pr@powerplan.com (mailto:pr@powerplan.com)

This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: PowerPlan Inc. via Globenewswire

