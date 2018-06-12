

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - A report released by the Labor Department on Tuesday showed another modest increase in consumer prices in the U.S. in the month of May.



The Labor Department said its consumer price index rose by 0.2 percent in May, matching the increase seen in April as well as economist estimates.



Excluding food and energy prices, core consumer prices still increased by 0.2 percent in May after inching up by 0.1 percent in April. The core price growth also matched expectations.



