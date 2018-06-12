Adds Outstream Video Solution and Engineering and Sales Teams in Canada and France

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE:TLRA), the complete software platform to manage video advertising for premium publishers, today announced the acquisition of SlimCut, a global video outstream technology solutions company. This early-stage acquisition enhances Telaria's complete Video Management Platform with a customized outstream product for premium publishers, and establishes a strong publisher presence in Canada and France, giving the company a launching pad for Telaria solutions in new markets.

Focused on premium publishers in Canada and France, SlimCut's technology platform includes an outstream video solution and a publisher-side ad server that delivers across digital devices. SlimCut's clients are amongst the largest and most prestigious media companies in North America, including leading broadcasters such as Bell Media, Quebecor, Rogers Media, Corus Entertainment, and traditional publishers such as The Globe and Mail, PostMedia and TorStar. Both Co-Founders, Damien Véran and Thomas Davy will join Telaria to contribute to the growth of SlimCut with Telaria; the company will now be called SlimCut, powered by Telaria.

"SlimCut further expands our powerful VMP offering with their leading outstream video technology and bulks up our tech and sales teams in new markets," said Mark Zagorski, Chief Executive Officer of Telaria. "This is an early-stage, but in the long term, strategically significant, acquisition for us, as it enables us to double down on our strategy of growing and deepening our relationships with our premium publishers by offering them more complete video technology solutions. It also is a great potential platform from which we can expand our global footprint into key geographies and reach more premium publishers in North America and Europe with all that our VMP offers."

"We believe this acquisition is a fantastic opportunity for our current publisher clients," said Damien Véran, Co-Founder and President of SlimCut. "We are excited to bring them additional revenue opportunities thanks to Telaria's Video Management Platform. In addition, we are looking forward to working together with the Telaria team to continue to build a leading video solution for premium publishers worldwide."

About Telaria

Telaria, Inc. (NYSE: TLRA), is a complete software platform to manage premium video advertising. We engineer the most robust suite of analytics, automated decisioning, and integrated programmatic and direct monetization tools in the industry. Global publishers require total command of their business; Telaria's independent solution empowers unbiased decisions for the best revenue outcomes. Telaria operates out of 13 offices worldwide across North America, EMEA, LATAM and APAC.

Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that could cause actual results and the timing of certain events to differ materially from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, any statements concerning anticipated benefits or synergies related to the acquisition of SlimCut or with respect to Telaria's ability to successfully expand its operations and capture market share in new territories. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: our ability to timely and successfully integrate SlimCut's technology, operations and personnel with our business; failure to realize the anticipated benefits or synergies of the acquisition; risks of entering new markets in which we have limited or no experience; the impact of technological development and competition; difficulty adapting our platform for international markets and failure to gain market acceptance of our products or services; the diversion of management attention and resources; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in client preferences or demands; global economic conditions; as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the reports Telaria files with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance or events and investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Furthermore, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and, except as required by law, Telaria disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

