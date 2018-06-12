New Imaging Technology Sees 10 Times Deeper Than X-Ray

LOS ANGELES, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

FN Media Group Presents USA News Group News Commentary

Bio-imaging technology has come a long way and now a new discovery promises to look 10 times deeper than conventional x-ray technology.

Companies moving the development of bio-imaging forward include Zecotek Photonics Inc. (OTC:ZMSPF) (TSX.V:ZMS), Keyence Corp (OTC:KYCCF), Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR), and Fortive Corp (NYSE:FTV).

A new technology developed at the Carnegie Mellon University in partnership with National Science Foundation has yielded a camera that is able to peek much deeper beneath the skin than current technologies.

Another innovator in this space, Canadian tech firm Zecotek Photonics Inc. (OTC: ZMSPF) (TSX.V: ZMS), is also a contributor in the advent of Photonics, with over 50 patents and patent-pending technologies.

Several larger companies are heavily involved the application of new imaging technologies similar to this discovery including Keyence Corp (OTC: KYCCF), Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR), and Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV).

The New Imaging Parameters

The invention of internal body imaging techniques like x-ray, ultra-sound and computer tomography (CT) have enabled doctors with greater capability of telling what is going on inside their patient's bodies. However, they are not perfect, being limited in terms of penetration and safety.

Now, a new technology developed at the Carnegie Mellon University has yielded a camera that is able to peek much deeper beneath the skin than current technologies.

The new camera combines advanced optics and computation to process light which penetrates the skin but gets scattered by internal body structures. Scientists believe this will enable bio-imaging at cellular level, a feat that current technologies cannot match.

With conventional bio-imaging, radiographers are only able to see a few millimeters below the skin, which is not sufficient to yield views of organs much deeper in the body.

According to Srinivasa Narasimhan, an associate director of this new project, it is possible to view 5 to 10 times deeper using the technology they developed.

For organs that are far deeper than bio-imaging techniques can view, biopsies which are invasive and painful procedures are performed by surgeons to study samples of tissue. The patient may then need days to recover from the wound, complicating already existing conditions.

This new imaging can enhance and or potentially replace many of the current techniques.

This development is based on a technique known as "computational scatterography", which helps to gather light scattered by organs.

With conventional imaging techniques, when light passes through an organ, it is scattered and contributes no further in the production of the final image. Using advanced computation, the new technique makes sense of the light by tracing the path of photons before they reach the camera.

According to Ioannis Gkioulekas, assistant professor of robotics, CMU researchers used the technique to see through fog, snow and heavy rain, yielding valuable lessons that are now being applied in the current project.

Photonics Opening Doors

Another area of great interest in imaging technology is Photonics. Whereas "Electronics relies on the movement of the Electron, Photonics relies on the movement of the Photon which travels at the speed of light."

Fiber Optics, Lasers, quantum computing, Imaging, Data Storage, Data transfer, Data visualization such as 3D, Terahertz wireless communication, to name a few, are fast growing technologies enabled by the science of Photonics, shaping almost every major industry and creating new ones.

Junior developer Zecotek Photonics Inc. is forwarding several new photonics based innovations shedding light in these areas.

Zecotek's LFS scintillation crystals and MAPD Silicon Photo-Multipliers are being used inside the equipment of major world-changing research, including the world's first total body PET scanner, and Neurological PET scanner, and IHEP (World Largest Particle Accelerator Program) as well as CERN's CMS experiment that aids in finding dark matter, other dimensions, and possibly better understanding of the mechanisms of the origins of existence itself.

Their high-profile LFS crystals are involved in some of the world's most major research breakthroughs, but it's the other Zecotek breakthrough technologies that you'll be more likely to encounter.

Zecotek is at the vanguard of a new generation of glasses-free 3D displays-with a patented data processing module that provides for real-time capability and system capable of transferring data for up to ninety views in full high definition.

The company is also developing a compact, high-speed 3D printer, which will use high-performance metal alloys and offers technical and commercial advantages over competing technologies.

Seeing is Believing

The new era of optics and imaging is having a revolutionary effect on medicine.

The researchers see great applicability of the technology in cardiovascular and critical care applications, and are currently working in collaboration with researchers from other universities to refine its use.

One of the researchers, Ashutosh Sabharwal from Rice University, said that the team was looking to miniaturize the new viewing device to make it useful in a variety of operational configurations including as a wearable device.

Sabharwal also sees potential application in white blood cell tests, using a wearable device the size of watch that would use sensors to "image" white blood cells. This would eliminate the need for the painful blood prick which is in wide use today.

Patients could also take the device home and it would continuously transmit various relevant health indicators to an oncologist, allowing the hospital to monitor the patient's health and only calling them in when a problem is predicted or occurs.

The current configuration could spawn a number of products catering for different specific imaging needs and health conditions.

Educators, scientists and industries that can capitalize on these innovations are watching the outcome of the new breakthroughs to create practical approaches that can be quickly adopted in healthcare, and a myriad of meaningful applications.

Potential Comparables

Keyence Corp (OTC: KYCCF) - Keyence Corp is incorporated in Japan. The Company is a supplier of sensors, measuring systems, laser markers, microscopes, and machine vision systems. It offers products including photoelectric sensors, laser displacement sensors, image measurement systems, and pressure and flow sensors. Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies.

Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ: COHR) - Coherent, Inc. provides lasers and laser-based technology in a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial applications worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Lasers and Systems, and Commercial Lasers and Components. The company designs, manufactures, services, and markets lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories. Its products are used in markets, such as microelectronics, materials processing, original equipment manufacturer components and instrumentation, and scientific research and government programs.

Fortive Corp (NYSE: FTV) - Fortive Corporation is a United States-based diversified industrial growth company encompassing businesses that are recognized leaders in attractive markets. It has well-known brands in field solutions, transportation technology, sensing, product realization, automation and specialty, and franchise distribution markets. The company's two separate business segments consisting of Professional Instrumentation and Industrial Technologies. The Professional Instrumentation segment consists of its Advanced Instrumentation and Solutions, and Sensing Technologies businesses. The Industrial Technologies segment consists of its Transportation Technologies, Automation & Specialty Components, and Franchise Distribution businesses.

For a more in-depth look into ZMS you can view the in-depth report at USA News Group:

http://usanewsgroup.com/2018/02/05/photonics-technology-making-large-gains-while-changing-the-world/

Article Source:

USA News Group

http://usanewsgroup.com

info@usanewsgroup.com

Legal Disclaimer/Disclosure: This piece is an advertorial and has been paid for. This document is not and should not be construed as an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to purchase or subscribe for any investment. No information in this Report should be construed as individualized investment advice. A licensed financial advisor should be consulted prior to making any investment decision. We make no guarantee, representation or warranty and accept no responsibility or liability as to its accuracy or completeness. Expressions of opinion are those of USA News Group only and are subject to change without notice. USA News Group assumes no warranty, liability or guarantee for the current relevance, correctness or completeness of any information provided within this Report and will not be held liable for the consequence of reliance upon any opinion or statement contained herein or any omission. Furthermore, we assume no liability for any direct or indirect loss or damage or, in particular, for lost profit, which you may incur as a result of the use and existence of the information, provided within this Report.

DISCLAIMER: USA News Group is Source of all content listed above. FN Media Group, LLC (FNM), is a third party publisher and news dissemination service provider, which disseminates electronic information through multiple online media channels. FNM is NOT affiliated in any manner with USA News Group or any company mentioned herein. The commentary, views and opinions expressed in this release by USA News Group are solely those of USA News Group and are not shared by and do not reflect in any manner the views or opinions of FNM. FNM is not liable for any investment decisions by its readers or subscribers. FNM and its affiliated companies are a news dissemination and financial marketing solutions provider and are NOT a registered broker/dealer/analyst/adviser, holds no investment licenses and may NOT sell, offer to sell or offer to buy any security. FNM was not compensated by any public company mentioned herein to disseminate this press release.

FNM HOLDS NO SHARES OF ANY COMPANY NAMED IN THIS RELEASE.

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. "Forward-looking statements" describe future expectations, plans, results, or strategies and are generally preceded by words such as "may", "future", "plan" or "planned", "will" or "should", "expected," "anticipates", "draft", "eventually" or "projected". You are cautioned that such statements are subject to a multitude of risks and uncertainties that could cause future circumstances, events, or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements, including the risks that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements as a result of various factors, and other risks identified in a company's annual report on Form 10-K or 10-KSB and other filings made by such company with the Securities and Exchange Commission. You should consider these factors in evaluating the forward-looking statements included herein, and not place undue reliance on such statements. The forward-looking statements in this release are made as of the date hereof and FNM undertakes no obligation to update such statements.



Media Contact Information:

FN Media Group, LLC

e-mail: editor@financialnewsmedia.com

U.S. Phone: +1(954)345-0611