Global Regenerative Medicine Market Worth $66 Billion by 2022 With CAGR of 23.3%

ReportsnReports.com adds Global Regenerative Medicine Market Analysis & Forecast to 2022; Stem Cells, Tissue Engineering, BioBanking & CAR-T Industries research report. This report provides a comprehensive overview of the size of the regenerative medicine market, segmentation of the market (stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapy), key players and the vast potential of therapies that are in clinical trials. The analysis indicates that the global regenerative medicine market was worth $18.9 billion in 2016 and will grow to over $66 billion by 2022, with a CAGR of 23.3% between this time frame. Within this market, the stem cell industry will grow significantly at a CAGR of over x% and reach $x billion by 2022. Tissue engineering is forecast to grow at a CAGR of x% to 2022 and potentially reach $x billion. This report describes the evolution of such a huge market in 15 chapters supported by over 350 tables and figures in 682 pages report available at http://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/discount.aspx?name=974420.

An overview of regenerative medicine that includes: stem cells, allogenic and autogenic cells, umbilical cord blood banking, tissue engineering and CAR T therapies.

Global regenerative medicine market, global breakdown, application breakdown and leading market players

Detailed account of the stem cell industry market by geography, indication and company profiles

Profiles, marketed/pipeline products, financial analysis and business strategy of the major companies in this space

Focus on current trends, business environment, pipeline products, clinical trials, and future market forecast for regenerative medicine

Insight into the challenges faced by stakeholders, particularly about the success vs. failure ratios in developing regenerative medicine drugs and therapies.

Insight into the biobanking industry globally and its impact on the overall market

Description and data for the prevalence of disease types that are addressed by regenerative medicine, stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T therapies

Financial market forecast through 2022 with CAGR values of all market segments outlined in the objective

SWOT analysis of the global market

Geographical analysis and challenges within key topographies including the USA , Japan , South Korea , China and Europe

Companies Mentioned: Astellas Institute for Regenerative Medicine (Ocata Therapeutics), AstraZeneca, Athersys, Baxter International (Baxalta, Shire), Bayer, Caladrius Biosciences (NeoStem), Celgene, CHA Biotech, Chimerix, Cynata Therapeutics, Cytori Therapeutics, Eisai, Genzyme (Sanofi), GSK, Janssen, InCyte Corp, MedImmune, MEDIPOST, Merck, Mesoblast, Millennium Pharmaceutical, NuVasive, Osiris Therapeutics, Plasticell, Pluristem Therapeutics, Pfizer, SanBio Current Stem Cell Trials, Seattle Genetics Current Stem Cell Trials, StemCells Inc, STEMCELL Technologies, Takara Bio, Teva Current Stem Cell Trials, Tigenix.

Key Questions Answered

What is the global market for regenerative medicine from 2016 to 2022?

What is the global market for regenerative medicine by geography, through 2022?

What is the global market for regenerative medicine by indication, through 2022?

What is the global market for the stem cell industry from 2016 to 2022?

What is the global market for the stem cell industry by geography, through 2022?

What is the global market for the stem cell industry by indication, through 2022?

What disruptive technology is advancing the overall regenerative medicine market?

What are the major company players in the Regenerative Medicine Market , stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T industries?

, stem cells, tissue engineering and CAR-T industries? What types of clinical trials are currently being performed by stakeholders and major players?

What are the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats to the market?

Which geographic markets are dominating the space?

What are the advantages and disadvantages of the allogenic and autologous stem cell industry?

What are the main driving forces of this space?

What are the main restraints of the regenerative medicine industry as a whole?

What is the current environment of the global cord blood bank industry?

What are the global access challenges of the regenerative medicine market?

What is the space like in Japan , China , South Korea , USA and Europe ?

, , , and ? What are the main challenges associated with CAR T therapy?

When will the first CAR T therapeutics be approved?

What are the current regulations for immunotherapies in USA, Europe & Japan ?

& ? What are the main manufacturing steps in CAR T therapy?

What challenges lie ahead for CAR T production?

