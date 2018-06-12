Thanks in no small part to modules stockpiled before the Section 201 tariffs hit, both the utility-scale and "non-residential" market segments grew year-over-year in Q1. And while the duties are expected to play a greater role in 2019, there are other factors supporting ongoing market growth. Over the past year, pv magazine staff has consulted with dozens of market participants who have spoken of projects being put on hold or abandoned due to at first the threat and later the reality of the 30% Section 201 tariffs implemented in February. And while analysts still expect impacts on large-scale ...

