Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

Aminosalicylates, Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologics, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis

The global inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) drug market is estimated at $6.7bn in 2017 and $7.6bn in 2023. Biologic therapies held 57% share of the IBD market in 2017. The antibiotics segment of the IBD market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018-2023.

Report Scope

• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2018-2028

• Submarket forecasts from 2018-2028:

• Biologics

• Aminosalicylates

• Antibiotics

• Corticosteroids

• Immunomodulators

• Revenue forecast from 2018-2028 for 17 leading products:

• Humira

• Remicade

• Lialda

• Asacol

• Pentasa

• Xifaxan

• Cimzia

• Tysabri

• Simponi

• Canasa/Salofalk

• Entyvio

• Apriso

• Medrol

• Neoral

• Entocort

• Uceris

• Azulfidine

• Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for 11 countries:

• US

• Japan

• Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy (EU5)

• Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC)

• Discussions on research and development, including drug candidates in these classes:

• Interleukin (IL) inhibitors

• Cell-adhesion molecule (CAM) inhibitors

• TNF-alpha inhibitors

• Stem cell therapies

• JAK inhibitors

• Toll-like receptor agonists

• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the inflammatory bowel diseases drug industry

• Discussions on trends in the industry and assesses strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats (SWOT). It also analyses social, technological, economic and political factors (STEP) that influence the IBD market. Moreover, this report discusses factors that drive and restrain the IBD market.

Companies Listed

4SC

Abbott Laboratories

AbbVie

Ablynx

Actavis

Active Biotech

Ajinomoto

Alfasigma Group

Allergan

Almirall

Amgen

Aptalis Pharmaceuticals

Astellas

AstraZeneca

Athersys

Atlantic Healthcare

Avaxia Biologics

BioLineRx

Biosafe

Boehringer Ingelheim

Calico

Celgene

Celltrion

Centocor Ortho Biotech

Cipla

Coherus Biosciences

Coronado Biosciences

Cosmo Pharmaceuticals

Dr. Falk Pharma

Eddingpharm

Elan Pharmaceuticals

Epirus Biopharmaceuticals

Ferring

Forest Laboratories

Galapagos

Giaconda

Google

Harbor Biosciences

Hospira

Immunic

InDex Pharmaceuticals

Infinity Pharmaceuticals

Isis Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Biotech

Johnson & Johnson

Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd

LG Sciences

Lupin

MedImmune

Mochida

Mutare Health

Mylan Pharmaceuticals

Neovacs

Nisshin Kyorin

Nogra Pharma

NovaMedica

Novartis

Oncobiologics

Ortho Biotech

Osiris Therapeutics

Otsuka

Ovamed

Palau Pharma

Par Pharmaceuticals

Pendopharm

Perrigo

Pfenex

Pfizer

Pharmascience

Pluristem Therapeutics

Qu Biologics

Quest Diagnostics

Ranbaxy Laboratories

Receptos

RedHill Biopharma

Reliance Life Sciences

Roche

Salix Pharmaceuticals

Sandoz

Sanofi

Santarus

Sequella

Shire Pharmaceuticals

Sigmoid Pharma

Soligenix

SonarMD

Takeda Pharmaceuticals

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

TiGenix

Toray Industries

Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

TxCell

UCB

Valeant

Warner Chilcott

Zeria Pharmaceutical

Zydus Cadila

