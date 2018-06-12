Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market Forecast 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Aminosalicylates, Antibiotics, Corticosteroids, Immunomodulators, Biologics, Crohn's Disease, Ulcerative Colitis
The global inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD) drug market is estimated at $6.7bn in 2017 and $7.6bn in 2023. Biologic therapies held 57% share of the IBD market in 2017. The antibiotics segment of the IBD market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018-2023.
Report Scope
• Global Inflammatory Bowel Diseases (IBD) Drug Market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Submarket forecasts from 2018-2028:
• Biologics
• Aminosalicylates
• Antibiotics
• Corticosteroids
• Immunomodulators
• Revenue forecast from 2018-2028 for 17 leading products:
• Humira
• Remicade
• Lialda
• Asacol
• Pentasa
• Xifaxan
• Cimzia
• Tysabri
• Simponi
• Canasa/Salofalk
• Entyvio
• Apriso
• Medrol
• Neoral
• Entocort
• Uceris
• Azulfidine
• Revenue forecasts from 2018-2028 for 11 countries:
• US
• Japan
• Germany, France, UK, Spain and Italy (EU5)
• Brazil, Russia, India and China (BRIC)
• Discussions on research and development, including drug candidates in these classes:
• Interleukin (IL) inhibitors
• Cell-adhesion molecule (CAM) inhibitors
• TNF-alpha inhibitors
• Stem cell therapies
• JAK inhibitors
• Toll-like receptor agonists
• Assessment of selected leading companies that hold major market shares in the inflammatory bowel diseases drug industry
• Discussions on trends in the industry and assesses strengths and weaknesses, as well as opportunities and threats (SWOT). It also analyses social, technological, economic and political factors (STEP) that influence the IBD market. Moreover, this report discusses factors that drive and restrain the IBD market.
