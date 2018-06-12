

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon announced, based on current booking trends, double-digit organic revenue growth at constant currencies will likely be sustained at least for the next fiscal year. From fiscal 2020, the company expects reversion to 9% per year growth. The company said the stronger growth is based on established leading positions within fast growing segments.



Infineon noted that it is seeing sustainable multi-year growth based on strong structural drivers. The company said, if and when growth is decelerating, investments will be adjusted downward accordingly.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX