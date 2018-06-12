

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Irish Blockchain Expert Group or IBEG, led by governmental agency IDA Ireland, has launched Blockchain Ireland, to help promote and share information on blockchain in the country.



As per the website, the initiative is a combined effort of government and Irish based companies, with the objective to simplify the Irish blockchain landscape for businesses to launch their blockchain-related venture, or expand their existing business.



'Our aim is to be the go-to place for all blockchain-related news, queries and information for Ireland, so we will be focusing on curating relevant content and making it available on the website in a usable form,' the project said.



IDA Ireland, a governmental agency responsible for attracting foreign direct investment, is leading the initiative, forming IBEG in 2016 with the mission of promoting Ireland as a global centre of excellence for blockchain.



Apart from IBEG, the Blockchain Ireland project is said to be initiated by the Department of Finance, Enterprise Ireland, and Consensys, a US-based blockchain venture production studio, founded by Ethereum co-founder Joe Lubin.



Keith Fingleton, Chief Information Officer of IDA Ireland, said, 'IBEG and the Blockchain Ireland initiative will assist blockchain projects and businesses in leveraging the beneficial environment in Ireland to foster increased innovation, and develop a national, European, and international blockchain ecosystem.'



The National University of Ireland Galway recently urged the government to promote the blockchain technology in the country, for its potential to positively impact economic growth.



