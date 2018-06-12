Motorpoint said it was confident about its prospects this year as Britain's biggest independent car retailer posted annual profits up by almost a third. Pre-tax profit before exceptional items rose 32.5% to £20.8m in the year to the end of March as revenue rose 20.6% to £991.2m. Statutory pre-tax profit rose 71% to £20m. Motorpoint, whose shares floated at 200p in 2016, sells nearly new cars from 12 retail sites and online. It has increased profits as the market for new car sales has ...

