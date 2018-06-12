Independent video games developer and publisher Frontier Developments updated the market on its trading for the financial year ended 31 May on Tuesday, and confirmed the launch of 'Jurassic World Evolution'. The AIM-traded firm said its first two franchises, Elite Dangerous launched in 2014 and Planet Coaster launched in 2016, continued to perform "well", generating sustained revenue streams following the strong performance delivered in the first half of the financial year just ended. As a ...

