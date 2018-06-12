AIM traded sustainable specialist investor Impax Asset Management on Tuesday appointed Arnaud Jacques Marie Gilbert de Beauchef de Servigny as non-executive director with immediate effect. De Servigny replaces Guy de Froment, who is stepping down after serving on the board since January 2008, and was previously vice chairman of BNP Paribas Asset Management and joint chief executive responsible for sales and marketing. Keith Falconer, chairman of Impax Asset Management, said: "On behalf of the ...

