Most markets in Asia spluttered to life to finish higher on Tuesday, as investors looked past a rocky weekend at the G7 meeting and instead focussed on the landmark meeting between US president Donald Trump and North Korea leader Kim Jong-un. In Japan, the Nikkei 225 was ahead 0.33% at 22,878.35, as the yen weakened 0.29% against the dollar to last trade at JPY 110.35. Food, land transport and retail were the best performing sectors on the Tokyo bourse, all up more than 1% by end-of-play. On the ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...