Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd has been admitted as NCM derivatives member at Nasdaq Stockholm AB as of 13th of June 2018. From this date Gair Loch Enterprises Ltd is admitted to trade on the Nasdaq Derivatives Market. For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Richard Pafford on telephone +44 20 3753 2196. Nasdaq Stockholm AB Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=682836