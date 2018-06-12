Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Chimata Gold Corp. (CSE: CAT) (FSE: 8CH) is the latest new listing on the Canadian Securities Exchange. The company continues to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange. The company is a Canadian based mineral exploration company with three projects in its portfolio.

The Troilus North Project, located in Quebec, is currently is the process of being optioned to Emgold Mining Corporation.

The 1,052-hectare BAM Property is located in British Columbia's famed "Golden Triangle". Historically it has been prospected for gold, silver and copper, with the main exploration target being the copper-silver Jan prospect and the geochemical soil anomaly extending to the northeast.

The Kamativi Project is located in the Matabeleland North Province of Zimbabwe, Africa, which is a lithium tailings deposit associated with the disused Kamativi tin mine, approximately 185 kilometres east-south-east of Victoria Falls. This tailings stockpile has been surveyed to give an estimated 23,168,000 metric tonnes of historical tailings material on surface.

Chimata recently entered into a binding Letter of Intent with Zimbabwe Lithium Company Limited which has the exclusive development rights for the deposit as a result of a joint venture agreement with the Zimbabwe Mining Development Corporation.

The Zimbabwe Lithium Company recently completed a 1,500-metre auger drill program in order to determine the potential size and grade of a Mineral Resource as this term is defined in National Instrument 43-101. Upon final closing of the transaction, with all conditions having been met, it is expected that Zimbabwe Lithium Company will become a subsidiary of Chimata Gold Corp.

The company is headed by Richard Groome, Chairman, CEO & President, a highly successful and influential entrepreneur and executive who has been active in the financial sector for over 30 years. Mr. Groome has acted, and continues to act, as an officer and director of numerous private and public companies in a variety of business sectors, having actively managed or participated in over 400 corporate financings for small-cap and medium-sized growth companies representing over $4-billion in investment capital. He is also a former director of the CDNX, which was the predecessor of the TSX Venture Exchange.

For more information, please visit the company's website at www.ChimataGoldCorp.com, contact investor relations at 1-866-924-6484 or email info@ChimataGoldCorp.com.

