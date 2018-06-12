Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - AJN Resources Inc. (CSE: AJN) ("AJN" or the "Company") announces that the Company's common shares will begin trading on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the trading symbol "AJN". The Company is a reporting issuer in British Columbia and, upon listing of the Company's shares, will become a reporting issuer in Ontario.

Management Team

Jag Sandhu, President, CEO and Director

Mr. Sandhu is a specialist in corporate finance and development and has over 19 years of experience in the capital markets. Mr. Sandhu has assisted domestic and international mining companies in raising multi million dollars for resource exploration and development. He has dealt extensively with strategic planning, mergers and acquisitions, financings and operations for mining companies. Mr. Sandhu has held various senior level executive positions in a number of listed companies. He received his Bachelor of Economics from Simon Fraser University in 1990.

Klaus Eckhof, Director

Mr. Eckhof is a geologist with more than 20 years of experience developing mineral deposits throughout the globe including Africa. Mr. Eckhof worked for Mount Edon Gold Mines Ltd as Business Development Manager before it was acquired by Canadian mining company Teck. In 1994, he founded Spinifex Gold Ltd and Lafayette Mining Ltd, both of which successfully delineated gold and base metal deposits. In late 2003, Mr. Eckhof founded Moto Goldmines which acquired the Moto Gold Project in the Democratic Republic of the Congo. There, Mr. Eckhof and his team delineated more than 20 million ounces of gold and delivered a feasibility study within four years from the commencement of exploration. Moto Goldmines was subsequently acquired by Randgold Resources who poured first gold in September 2013. (600,000 ozs per year producer). Mr Eckhof is the Executive Chairman of AVZ Minerals Ltd. AVZ is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Manono Project, potentially one of the world's largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits. Manono is located in the south of the DRC in central Africa.

Nigel Ferguson, Director

Mr. Ferguson is a geologist with over 30 years of experience in gold and base metals exploration, resource definition and feasibility studies. He has held senior management positions for the past 16 years and has experience in overseas locations including Saudi Arabia, South East Asia, South and Central America with a focus on Africa. Mr. Ferguson was Country Manager - Tanzania for Ashanti Goldfields, being instrumental in assessing and the acquisition of the now multi-million ounce Geita Gold Project. He has been active in the DRC since 2004 in gold and base metals exploration and resource development. Mr Ferguson is the Executive Director of AVZ Minerals Ltd. AVZ is a mineral exploration company focused on developing the Manono Project, potentially one of the world's largest lithium-rich LCT (lithium, caesium, tantalum) pegmatite deposits. Manono is located in the south of the DRC in central Africa.

Mark Gasson, Director

Mr. Gasson is a qualified geologist based in Switzerland and has 28 years experience in mining and exploration. He has held senior positions with a number of Australian and international mining companies operating in Africa. He is currently a Non Executive Director, Technical Services Division of Alphamin Resources and most recently was the Managing Director of Erongo Energy Limited. Previously he was the Exploration Manager-East Africa for Gallery Gold Limited and the Executive Director of Exploration for Tiger Resources Limited.

Stock Options

AJN has granted stock options to certain directors, officers, employees and consultants of AJN to purchase up to 1,500,000 common shares in the capital of AJN at an exercise price of $0.10 per share for a period of 5 years from the date of the grant.

About AJN Resources Inc.

The Company holds an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Salt Wells Lithium Project (the "Property") in Churchill County, Nevada, USA, subject to a 4.5% net smelter returns royalty. The Company's business objective is to explore for lithium mineralization on the Property. AJN's management and directors possess over 75 years of collective industry experience and have been very successful from exploration, to financing, to developing major mines throughout the world.

