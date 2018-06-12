Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - FluroTech Ltd. (TSXV: TEST), ("FluroTech" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the initial trading of company shares under the symbol TEST on the TSX Venture Exchange.

In addition, the Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of Rex H. Kary as Chief Operating Officer of FluroTech. Rex will be responsible for overseeing all operational functions including the commercialization of the Company's first product line, CompleTest, while balancing growth of market share and enhancing shareholder value.

"The addition of Rex is part of FluroTech's commitment to commercialize its cannabis testing technology commencing the summer of 2018" said Danny Dalla-Longa, FluroTech's CEO and co-founder. "We are excited to continually be able to attract highly skilled executives as we build out our marketing and production operations while delivering our first product lines to market".

Rex brings three and a half decades of executive experience, successfully building early stage companies to become industry leaders through a disciplined corporate process that focuses on a consistently high level of service to all customers while expanding market reach, production capacity, and continued development of a litany of products and service options. Rex's business activities have encompassed the majority of Canada and the US, acting in various roles as a producer, marketer, purchaser and seller of products. Often his responsibilities included the negotiation and implementation of multi-jurisdictional transactions with long-term agreements for the purchase and sale of a company's current and future years of production.

The line of products that will be developed under the CompleTest brand in 2018 include Portable Testing Devices, Desktop Testing Devices, and Test Kits for Heavy Metals, THC/CBD potency, and Pesticide - Chemical contaminates.

It is expected the company will launch its marketing program to licensed producers with direct sales of the portable and desktop testing devices for heavy metal and potency tests this summer.

About FluroTech

FluroTech is a technology and marketing company whose core business is focused on the commercialization of new technologies in the cannabis industry. FluroTech's proprietary spectroscopy-based technology allows for the testing and identification of organic and inorganic compounds contained within biological samples derived from cannabis plants. Using the technology that was developed at the University of Calgary in conjunction with the University of Alberta, FluroTech has developed a two-part solution comprising an instrument called the CompleTest and consumable testing kits.

To learn more, visit www.FluroTech.com

About CompleTest

CompleTest is FluroTech's flagship brand and product line. CompleTest is a portable, cost-effective, state-of- the-art cannabis testing device. It provides quick, accurate, and consistent testing results. It's designed for cultivators, dispensaries and anyone with a vested interest in consumer safety to test the quality and safety of their cannabis products and to optimize potency yield.



Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information generally refers to information about an issuer's business, capital, or operations that is prospective in nature, and includes future-oriented financial information about the issuer's prospective financial performance or financial position. The forward-looking information in this news release includes disclosure about the future performance of the Company.

The Company made certain material assumptions, including but not limited to prevailing market conditions and general business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties to develop the forward-looking information in this news release. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

Actual results may vary from the forward-looking information in this news release due to certain material risk factors. These risk factors include, but are not limited to, adverse market conditions and regulatory and other risks associated with the medical cannabis industry in general. The Company cautions that the foregoing list of material risk factors and assumptions is not exhaustive.

The Company assumes no obligation to update or revise the forward-looking information in this news release, unless it is required to do so under Canadian securities legislation.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy of this release.

