New Age Beverages Corporation Invited to Present at the Oppenheimer 18th Annual Consumer Conference on June 19, 2018

DENVER, CO / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV), the Colorado-based organic and natural healthy functional beverage company dedicated to making a difference for consumers with better-for-you alternatives, has been invited to present at the Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. 18th Annual Consumer Conference. The conference is being held June 19-20, 2018 in Boston, Massachusetts.

Brent David Willis, Chief Executive Officer of New Age Beverages Corporation, will be participating in a panel on trends in health and wellness, giving the presentation and conducting one-on-one meetings with major institutional investors. NBEV management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, June 19th at 3:05 p.m. Eastern time, with additional investor meetings held throughout both Tuesday and Wednesday.

The New Age Beverages Corporation presentation will be broadcast live for all investors to participate with the support of Veracast and will be discussing major progress in increasing financial flexibility and execution of its strategic plan. Interested investors may sign up to watch the presentation live utilizing the following URL:

https://www.veracast.com/webcasts/opco/consumer2018/21113345392.cfm

The link is good for both the live and archived webcast. The webcast will automatically be archived approximately three hours after the live event and will be available for 90 days through September 19, 2018. The presentation will also be made available on Oppenheimer & Co.'s password-secured site, and the investor section of the New Age Beverage's website at www.newagebev.com.

For more information about the conference or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with New Age management, please contact New Age Beverages Corporation Investor relations counsel, Liolios at 949-574-3860.

About New Age Beverages Corporation (NASDAQ: NBEV )

New Age Beverages Corporation is a Colorado-based healthy functional beverage company that was created in 2016 and 2017 with the combination of Búcha Live Kombucha®, XingTea®, Coco-Libre®, and Marley®, to create a one-stop-shop solution for retailers and distributors providing healthier beverages in the disruptive growth segments of the $870 Billion-dollar non-alcoholic beverage industry. In that period, New Age has become the 54th largest beverage company, one of the largest healthy beverage companies, and the fastest growing in the world. New Age competes in Tea, RTD Coffee, Kombucha, Energy Drinks, Relaxation Drinks, Coconut Waters, Functional Waters, and Rehydration Beverages with the brands Búcha® Live Kombucha, XingTea®, XingEnergy®, Marley One Drop®, Marley Mellow Mood®, Marley Mate™, Marley Cold Brew™, Coco-Libre®, PediaAde™, and Aspen Pure® PH and Aspen Pure® Probiotic Water. The Company's brands are sold across all 50 states within the US and in more than 10 countries internationally across all channels via direct and store door distribution systems. The company operates the websites www.newagebev.com, www.newagehealth.us, www.mybucha.com, www.xingtea.com, www.aspenpure.com, www.drinkmarley.com, www.cocolibre.com, and https://shop.newagebev.com.

New Age has exclusively partnered with the world's 5th largest water charity, WATERisLIFE, to end the world water crisis with the most innovative technologies available. Donate at WATERisLIFE.com to help us EnditToday.

Safe Harbor Disclosure

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are any statement reflecting management's current expectations regarding future results of operations, economic performance, financial condition and achievements of the Company including statements regarding New Age Beverage's expectation to see continued growth. The forward-looking statements are based on the assumption that operating performance and results will continue in line with historical results. Management believes these assumptions to be reasonable but there is no assurance that they will prove to be accurate. Forward-looking statements, specifically those concerning future performance are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially. New Age Beverages competes in a rapidly growing and transforming industry, and other factors disclosed in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission might affect the Company's operations. Unless required by applicable law, NBEV undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

