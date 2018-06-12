

DARMSTADT-EBERSTADT (dpa-AFX) - Software AG (STWRY.PK) announced its acquisition of data analytics Scale-up, TrendMiner NV. Founded in 2008 and based in Hasselt, Belgium, TrendMiner specializes in visual data analytics for the manufacturing and process industry and will c Software AG's Internet of Things and Industry 4.0 product portfolio.



As part of Software AG, TrendMiner will provide process and asset experts with advanced analytics that enable them to analyze, monitor and predict the operational performance of batch, grade and continuous manufacturing processes.



Software AG will take responsibility for TrendMiner's customers and employees immediately.



TrendMiner employs over 70 people. Outside of Belgium, it has sales offices in the Netherlands, Germany and the USA. The company was founded in 2008 as a spin-off of K.U. Leuven University in Belgium. As a result of the acquisition, Software AG is further expanding its technology leadership with the Cumulocity IoT platform.



