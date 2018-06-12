

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - GlaxoSmithKline plc (GSK, GSK.L) announced that Luc Debruyne, President, Vaccines, is to leave the Group at the end of the current year. For the last 5 years Luc Debruyne has been President, Vaccines. Roger Connor, currently GSK's President, Global Manufacturing & Supply, will become President, Vaccines on 1 September.



GlaxoSmithKline announced, with effect from 1 September, Regis Simard is appointed President, Pharmaceutical Supply Chain and will join the Corporate Executive Team. Regis is currently SVP Global Pharma Manufacturing.



