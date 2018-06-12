Gene Therapy R&D and Revenue Forecasts 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Prospects for Drugs Treating Cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders, Rare Diseases, Ophthalmologic Conditions, Other Diseases, Approved Gene therapies, R&D Pipeline Analysis, Gene Therapy Regulations by Region and Leading Players
The gene therapy market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 41.1% in the first half of the forecast period. In 2018, the cancer treatment submarket accounted for 68.7% of the gene therapy drug market. Visiongain estimated that gene therapy for rare diseases will be the driver for market growth in the second half of the forecast period.
Report Scope
• Gene Therapy market forecasts from 2018-2028
• This report assesses the approved gene therapy products in the market and gives revenue to 2028 for Neovasculgen
• Provides qualitative analysis and forecast of the submarket by indication for the period 2018-2028:
• Cancer
• Cardiovascular disorders
• Rare diseases
• Ophthalmological diseases
• Other therapeutic uses
• Profiles leading companies that will be important in the development of the gene therapy market. For each company, developments and outlooks are discussed and companies covered in this chapter include:
• UniQure
• Biogen
• Bluebird Bio
• Spark Therapeutics
• Applied Genetics Technologies Corporation
• Oxford Biomedica
• GenSight Biologics
• Assesses the outlook for the leading gene treatment R&D pipeline for 2018 and discusses technological progress and potential. Profiles appear for gene therapy drug candidates, withrevenue forecasts for six leading agents:
• SPK-RPE65 (Spark Therapeutics)
• Collategene (AMG0001, AnGes MG/Vical)
• Invossa (TissueGene-C, TissueGene Inc/Kolon Life Science)
• BC-819 (BioCancell)
• Lenti-D (Bluebird Bio)
• GSK2696273 (GlaxoSmithKline)
• Provides qualitative analysis of trends that will affect the gene therapies market, from the perspective of pharmaceutical companies, during the period 2018 to 2028. SWOT analysis is provided and an overview of regulation of the gene therapy market by leading regiongiven.
• Our study discusses factors that influence the market including these:
• Translation of research into marketable products modifying human DNA - gene transfer for therapeutic use, altering the nuclear genome
• Genomic editing technology and other supporting components
• Collaborations to develop and launch gene-based products - acquisitions and licensing deals
• Supporting technologies for human genetic modification, gene replacement and targeted drug delivery
• Gene therapies for ophthalmologic diseases - next-generation medicines
• Regulations in the United States, the European Union and Japan - overcoming technological and medical challenges to pass clinical trials.
