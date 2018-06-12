Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2018) - Chantrell Ventures Corp. (TSXV: CV.H) (the "Company") is pleased to announce that, subject to regulatory approval, it has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 5,400,000 shares at a price of $0.05 per share, for gross proceeds of $270,000. All shares will be subject to a four month hold period. The proceeds of the private placement will be used for general working capital and to assist in conducting due diligence of potential business opportunities.

In addition, the Company announces that, subject to all requisite and regulatory approvals, it will grant options to acquire 950,000 common shares of the Company, to directors, officers and consultants of the Company. These options will vest immediately and are exercisable at a price of $0.055 per share for a period of five years.

For more information please see the Company website at www.chantrell.ca.

Further Information Contact:

For further information please contact Paul Parisotto President, CEO, CFO and Director at 416.874.1702.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this press release.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian and U.S. securities laws and regulations, including statements regarding the future activities of the Company. Forward-looking statements reflect the current beliefs and expectations of management and are identified by the use of words including "will", "anticipates", "expected to", "plans", "planned" and other similar words. Actual results may differ significantly. The achievement of the results expressed in forward-looking statements is subject to a number of risks, including those described in the Company's management discussion and analysis as filed with the Canadian securities regulatory authorities which are available at www.sedar.com. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon forward-looking statements.

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or solicitation of an offer to buy the securities in any jurisdiction. The common shares will not be and have not been registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933 and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or applicable exemption from the registration requirements.