Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN) ISSUE OF SHARES IN LIEU OF FEES FOR SERVICES 12-Jun-2018 / 14:19 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 12 June 2018 COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") ISSUE OF SHARES IN LIEU OF FEES FOR SERVICES Coinsilium Group Limited (NEX:COIN), the venture builder, investor and advisor to early-stage blockchain technology companies, announces that the Board has resolved to issue 444,444 Ordinary Shares of the Company at a deemed price of 9 pence per share, in lieu of cash for services provided to the Company. The Board has also resolved to grant the following Directors a bonus of GBP2,000 payable in Ordinary Shares at a deemed price of 9 pence per share: Name Amount of Ordinary Shares Percentage Shares post issue of interest in Bonus shares enlarged issued share capital Eddy Travia 22,222 7,395,590 6.00 Malcolm Palle 22,222 7,859,234 6.37 Craig Brown 22,222 22,222 0.02 Tony Sarin 22,222 3,467,027 2.81 The Board further resolved to issue a bonus of GBP2,000 payable in Ordinary Shares at a deemed price of 9 pence per share to one employee of the Company, also equating to 22,222 Ordinary Shares of the Company. The issue of shares in lieu of fees and expenses payable enables the Company to keep its cost base to a minimum, preserving cash for its venture and investment activities. Following the issue of the total of 555,554 Ordinary Shares referred to above, the Company has 123,298,610 Ordinary Shares in issue. The total number of Ordinary Shares with voting rights is now 117,898,610 Ordinary Shares. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure and Transparency Rules. The number of Ordinary Shares held in treasury is 5,400,000. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. For further information, please contact: Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman +44 (0) 7785 381089 Coinsilium Group Limited Eddy Travia, CEO +44 (0) 20 3889 4312 Coinsilium Group Limited www.coinsilium.com [1] Harry Chathli / Ana Ribeiro / Alexis Gore +44 (0) 207 618 9100 Luther Pendragon Ltd (Media Relations) Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl +44 (0) 207 469 0930 Peterhouse Capital Limited (NEX Exchange Corporate Adviser) Nick Emerson +44 (0) 1483 413 500 SI Capital Limited (Broker) Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a venture builder, investor and advisor to early-stage blockchain technology companies. Based in London, Coinsilium's focus is on driving innovation in fintech and blockchain technologies, enabling businesses to take advantage of growth opportunities. Coinsilium also provides advisory services to companies planning token generation events. Coinsilium shares are traded on NEX Exchange Growth Market, the primary market for unlisted securities operated by NEX Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange under the Financial Services and Markets Act 2000. For further information about Coinsilium please visit http://www.coinsilium.com ISIN: VGG225641015 Category Code: MSCH TIDM: COIN Sequence No.: 5639 EQS News ID: 694709 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=cb69d1607c8c6ce75a5bfbfb7a28427b&application_id=694709&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

