

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - General Motors Co. (GM) said that, as it unveiled its 2017 sustainability report at its annual general meeting, that it will increase production of its Bolt electrical vehicle this year in response to global demand.



The company said at least 20 new all-electric vehicles will launch globally by 2023. The company also is positioned to lead in key EV markets including the U.S. and China, and it is partnering with utilities, communities, governments and others to accelerate the charging infrastructure while working to increase consumer acceptance.



The company also highlighted its mass-production methods for autonomous vehicles, and announced that production versions of its Cruise AV will be built at the Orion Assembly plant in Michigan, with commercialization in 2019.



'We are in the midst of a transportation revolution as groundbreaking technologies and evolving customer lifestyles transform our vehicles and how we use them,' said General Motors Chairman and CEO Mary Barra. 'We have the right team, technology, partners, manufacturing scale and mindset to lead this revolution.'



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX