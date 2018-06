ZURICH (dpa-AFX) - Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) has been cutting senior investment-banking jobs as the Swiss bank reorganizes its European advisory business to boost profitability, Bloomberg reported citing people familiar with the matter.



Since February, the lender bank has dismissed about 26 directors and managing directors with responsibility for mergers and acquisitions and industry coverage. The cuts have mostly been focused on London, the report said.



