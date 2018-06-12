Siemens Selects Claroty as Strategic Partner for Advanced Anomaly Detection and Invests in the Company

NEW YORK, June 12, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claroty (http://www.claroty.com/), the leader in cybersecurity for industrial control networks, and Siemens, a global technology powerhouse focusing on the areas of electrification, automation, and digitalization, today announced a global partnership. Siemens will leverage Claroty's advanced behavioral analysis technology in Siemens' recently announced Industrial Anomaly Detection (https://www.siemens.com/press/en/pressrelease/2018/digitalfactory/pr2018040235dfen.htm?content%5b%5d=DF) solution. Siemens, through its global venture firm Next47, also invested in Claroty, joining a global syndicate of industrial giants that invested $60 million (https://cdn2.hubspot.net/hubfs/2553528/Claroty%20B%20Round%20Investment%20PR%20FINAL%206.11.18%20-%20English%20(1).pdf) in the company's Series B round, bringing the company's total investment to date to $93 million.

Siemens initiated the Charter of Trust (https://www.siemens.com/innovation/en/home/pictures-of-the-future/digitalization-and-software/cybersecurity-charter-of-trust.html) in February 2018, gaining the support of other giant companies in the global fight against the rising cybersecurity threat to industrial systems. Siemens also continues to expand its cybersecurity portfolio, debuting at the 2018 Hannover Messe industrial automation conference a new Industrial Anomaly Detection solution, which will deliver significant value for both operations and cybersecurity teams. Operations teams receive a detailed inventory of industrial assets and changes to the network. Cybersecurity teams can continuously monitor these critical networks for vulnerabilities, malicious activity, and high-risk changes, across distributed industrial sites.

Claroty was selected by Siemens following an intensive technical evaluation. "In selecting our security partner for Industrial Anomaly Detection, we reviewed the market, conducted a detailed evaluation, and rigorously tested possible technology in our industrial lab environment," said Dr. Thomas Moser, CEO of the Siemens Customer Services business unit. "Claroty's advanced behavioral analysis provides a significant advantage to our customers in reducing risk to their OT environment."

"Our mission is to help our customers secure industrial networks so they can avoid costly operations downtime, and maintain the safety of people and expensive assets," said Amir Zilberstein, Claroty Co-founder and CEO. "Siemens' selection of Claroty as a strategic partner and their investment in our company is further validation of our technology, our team, and our ability to deliver world-class, enterprise-level protection."

Siemens uses Claroty in a pre-packaged offering enabling customers to quickly and safely deploy anomaly detection in their operations. Siemens brings the offering to the market based on pre-installed packages on Siemens IPC. In the future, it is planned to also offer this based on Siemens switches with an Application Processing engine provided by the Ruggedcom RX1500 series.

Siemens, as owner and operator of nearly 300 factories, heavily leverages digitalizing for efficiency gains. Responsible digitalization must go hand in hand with cybersecurity. Therefore, Siemens is implementing a defense-in-depth security concept in its factories. Industrial Anomaly Detection is an important element of this concept.

The Claroty Platform (https://www.claroty.com/platform) is comprised of multiple integrated products, built on Claroty's advanced CoreX technology (https://www.claroty.com/technology). The products provide the full range of cybersecurity protection, control, detection, and response. Claroty has received multiple industry awards in recent months. It was recently named an Energy Innovation Pioneer at CERAWeek 2018, and the company's flagship Continuous Threat Detection product won the ICS Detection Challenge (http://blog.claroty.com/highlights-from-s4x18-in-miami) during the S4x18 conference in Miami.

