sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 12.06.2018 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 578 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

8,74 Euro		0,00
0,00 %
WKN: 514680 ISIN: DE0005146807 Ticker-Symbol: DEX 
Aktie:
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
Prime Standard
1-Jahres-Chart
DELTICOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELTICOM AG 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
8,516
8,795
18:19
8,46
8,74
17:37
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DELTICOM AG
DELTICOM AG Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DELTICOM AG8,740,00 %