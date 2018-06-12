The High Court has given CityFibre permission for a judicial review of the advertising regulator's decision on the use of "fibre" in broadband advertising. The Advertising Standards Authority recently decided to stick with existing rules that do not distinguish between full- and part-fibre services in broadband ads. The ASA tightened up its guidance but, after commissioning a consumer survey, decided use of the word "fibre" by part-fibre broadband services was unlikely to mislead the public. ...

