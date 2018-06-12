Oaktree Capital Management issued another open letter to Ranger Direct shareholders overnight on Tuesday, noting an announcement from Ranger's board that had withdrawn its proposal to be appointed the company's investment manager, and that the board would now pursue a wind-down. The firm, which owns 19% of Ranger, said it was "pleased" that the "significant" shareholder support for board change had led Ares to withdraw their proposal, and the board to come to the conclusion that realising the ...

