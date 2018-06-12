The cost of living in the US hit a six-year high last month, pushed higher by big jumps in the prices of gasoline and medical care commodities. The US consumer price index advanced at a 0.2% month-on-month pace in May, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. In comparison to a year ago, the so-called headline rate of CPI was up by 2.8%, following a reading of 2.6% for April. Economists had forecast increases of 0.2% on the month and 2.7% on the year. A 1.7% month-on-month rise in gasoline ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...