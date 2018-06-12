Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2018-2028 - Visiongain Report

LONDON, June 12, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --
Forecasts by System Type (Navigation Systems, Observation & Display Systems, C3 Systems, Weapon Control Systems, Sensor & Control Systems, Vehicle Protection Systems, and Power Systems), by Vehicle Type (Main Battle Tanks, Light Protected Vehicles, Amphibious Armoured Vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers and Others)
(Logo: http://mma.prnewswire.com/media/523989/Visiongain_Logo.jpg )
The latest report from business intelligence provider Visiongain offers comprehensive analysis of the global Military Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) market. Visiongain assesses that this market will generate revenues of USD $3,318m in 2018.
Now: September 2017: Kongsberg and Thales have signed an extension to their agreement which was made in 2007 to provide the British Defense Forces with remote weapon systems. The duo has initially come together to leverage their capabilities and provide solutions to the British Armed Forces. This is an example of the business critical headline that you need to know about - and more importantly, you need to read Visiongain's objective analysis of how this will impact your company and the industry more broadly. How are you and your company reacting to this news? Are you sufficiently informed?
How this report will benefit you
Read on to discover how you can exploit the future business opportunities emerging in this sector. Visiongain's new study tells you and tells you NOW.
In this brand new report you find 196 in-depth tables, charts and graphs, all exclusive to this report.
The 244 page report provides clear detailed insight into the global military Vetronics market. Discover the key drivers and challenges affecting the market.
By ordering and reading our brand new report today you stay better informed and ready to act.
Report Scope
• Global military vetronics market forecasts from 2018-2028
• Regional military vetronics market forecasts from 2018-2028 covering
• Asia-Pacific forecast 2018-2028
• Europe forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of Europe forecast 2018-2028
• Middle East forecast 2018-2028
• North America forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of World forecast 2018-2028
• Country military vetronics forecasts from 2018-2028 covering
• China forecast 2018-2028
• US forecast 2018-2028
• UK forecast 2018-2028
• Germany forecast 2018-2028
• India forecast 2018-2028
• Canada forecast 2018-2028
• Russia forecast 2018-2028
• Rest of World Forecast 2018-2028
• Military Vetronics submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 by system type
• Navigation Systems forecast 2018-2028
• Observation & Display Systems forecast 2018-2028
• C3 Systems forecast 2018-2028
• Weapon Control Systems forecast 2018-2028
• Sensor & Control Systems forecast 2018-2028
• Vehicle Protection Systems forecast 2018-2028
• Power Systems forecast 2018-2028
• Military Vetronics submarket forecasts from 2018-2028 by vehicle type
• Main Battle Tank forecast 2018-2028
• Light Protected Vehicles forecast 2018-2028
• Amphibious Armoured Vehicles forecast 2018-2028
• Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles forecast 2018-2028
• Infantry Fighting Vehicles forecast 2018-2028
• Armored Personnel Carriers forecast 2018-2028
• Others forecast 2018-2028
• Analysis of the key factors driving growth in the global, regional and country level Military Vetronics markets from 2018-2028
• 14 detailed contract and programme tables containing 411 contracts / projects and programmes in the Military Vetronics sector by country
• Profiles of the leading 10 Military Vetronics Companies in 2018
• Thales Group
• Saab Group
• Lockheed Martin Corporation
• General Dynamics Corporation
• BAE Systems PLC
• Other companies of interest
• General Dynamics Corporation
• Raytheon Company
• Curtiss-Wright Corporation
• Leonardo-Finmeccanica S.P.A
• Rheinmetall AG
How will you benefit from this report?
• Keep your knowledge base up to speed. Don't get left behind
• Reinforce your strategic decision-making with definitive and reliable market data
• Learn how to exploit new technological trends
• Realise your company's full potential within the market
• Understand the competitive landscape and identify potential new business opportunities & partnerships
Who should read this report?
• Anyone within the Military Vetronics market.
• Defence contractors
• Electronics companies
• Systems Integrators
• Subcomponent Suppliers
• Technologists
• R&D staff
• Suppliers
• Investors
• Government agencies
• Defence Ministries
• Market Analysts
• Consultants
• Senior executives
• Business development managers
Visiongain's study is intended for anyone requiring commercial analyses for the Military Vehicle Electronics market and leading companies. You find data, trends and predictions.
Buy our report Military Land Vehicle Electronics (Vetronics) Market Report 2018-2028: Forecasts by System Type (Navigation Systems, Observation & Display Systems, C3 Systems, Weapon Control Systems, Sensor & Control Systems, Vehicle Protection Systems, and Power Systems), by Vehicle Type (Main Battle Tanks, Light Protected Vehicles, Amphibious Armoured Vehicles, Mine Resistant Ambush Protected (MRAP) Vehicles, Infantry Fighting Vehicles, Armoured Personnel Carriers and Others). Avoid missing out by staying informed - get our report now.
To request a report overview of this report please contact Sara Peerun at sara.peerun@visiongain.com or refer to our website: https://www.visiongain.com/Report/2209/Military-Land-Vehicle-Electronics-(Vetronics)-Market-Report-2018-2028
Companies Listed
ACELEC
Acromag
Advanced Tactical Systems
Ansaldo Energia
Agusta Aerospace Services
Agusta Holding BV
AgustaWestland inc.
AIS
Alenia Aermacchi
Alliant Techsystems
Aluminium-Technologie
Apacer Memory America Inc
Applied Physical Science Corporation
Applied Signal Technology Inc
Apply Nemo AS
Ares Aeroespacial e Defensa Ltd
Areva SA
ARM Holdings
ARTEC
Astrotech Corporation
ATM Computer GmbH
ATM Computer Systeme
Avalon Systems
Aveos Fleet Performance
Avibras Divisao Aerea e Naval S.A.
Avio
Avtopribor
Axsys Technologies Inc
Azimuth
BAE Australia
BAE Detica
BAE Electronic Systems
BAE India
BAE Intelligence & Security
BAE Land Systems
BAE Regional Aircraft
BAE Saudi Arabia
BAE Shared Services
BAE Support Solutions
BAE Systems
BAE Systems Controls Inc.
BAE Systems Information Solutions Inc.
BAE Systems Land & Armaments
BAE Systems Oman
BAE Systems (Operations) Ltd
BAE Systems Saudi Arabia
BAE Systems Surface Ships Limited
BAE Systems Tensylon High Performance Materials Inc.
Barco Inc
Bharat Electronics Ltd (BEL)
Bharat Forge Limited
Blackbird Technologies
The Boeing Company
Bull
C4 Advanced Solutions
Chandler/May Inc
CDL Systems Ltd
CEMS
Cloudwatt
Cohort Plc
Combitech
Commercial Armored Vehicles LLC
Comtech
CON-E-CO
Consolidated Vultee (CONVAIR)
Contec Co Ltd
Compucat Research Pty. Ltd
Crane Aerospace & Electronics
Curtiss Wright Controls Defense Solutions
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
Dassault Aviation
Data Bus Products
Data Device Corp. (DDC)
DCNS
DDC Corp
Defense Munitions International, LLX
Defence Support Group
Defence Technologies Sdn Bhd (Deftech)
Denel Munitions
Deposition Sciences Inc.
Diehl BGT Defence GmbH & Ko KG
Diehl Defence
Diehl Defence Land Systems
Diehl GBT Defence
Diehl Stiftung GmbH
Digital Systems Engineering
DRB-HICOM
DRS Technologies
Dutch Defence Vehicle Systems
Earl Industries
EBV Explosives Environmental Company
Eclipse Electronic Systems
Elbit Security Systems
Elbit Systems
Elbit Systems Cyclone
Elbit Systems Electro-Optics ñ Elop Ltd
Elbit Systems EW and SIGINT Elisra Ltd
Elbit Systems ñ Kinetic
Elbit Systems Land and C4I Ltd
Elbit Systems of America LLC
Elbit Systems Electro-Optics (ELOP) Ltd
Electric Boat Company
Elisra Ltd
Elta
Embraer Defense and Security and Avibras Ind?stria Aeroespacialís Divis"o Aerea e Naval S.A
Enterprise Integration Group (EIG)
EOS Optronics GmbH
ETI
Esterline Corp.
Eurofighter Jagdflugzeug GmbH
Eurotech SpA
Evotec AS
Exelis Inc.
Fairchild Imaging Inc
FATA SpA
Ferrostaal Industrieanlagen
Fidelis Security Systems Inc.
Finmeccanica SpA (now Leonardo SpA)
FLIR
FNSS Savuma Sistemleri AS
Force Protection Inc
Forensic Technology WAI Inc.
Fortress Technologies Inc.
Fraser-Volpe LLC
Frontline Communications
Gayston Corporation
GD Advanced Information Systems Spacecraft
GE BE Pvt Ltd
GE Industrial Solutions
GE Intelligent Platforms
General Dynamics Advanced Information Systems
General Dynamics C4 Systems
General Dynamics Corporation
General Dynamics Information Technology
General Dynamics Land Systems
General Dynamics Land Systems Canada
General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems
General Dynamics United Kingdom Ltd
General Electric
General Micro Systems Inc
Gentex Corporation
Grintek Group
Gulfstream
Harpia Sistemas SA
Harris Corporation
Hellenic Defence Vehicle Systems
Henggeler Computer Consultants Inc
HUAYU Automotive Systems
IGOV Technologies Inc
ImageSat International N.V.
Imbani Holdings
IMT
Incubit Technology Ventures Ltd
Industrial Defender
Industrial Electronic Engineers, Inc. (IEE)
InTalTech
Intel Corporation
Interconnect Systems Inc
Interface Concept
IPWireless Inc
Israeli Military Industries Ltd
ITL Optronics
ITT Corporation
ITT Exelis
Iveco
Jerr-Dan
JetBlue
JLG Industries
Joint Stock Company Sukhoi Civil Aircraft
Kalyani Group
KBR
KMW Asia Pacific
KMW Turkey
Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace
Kongsberg Gruppen ASA
Kongsberg Integrated Tactical Systems
Kongsberg Protech
Krausss-Maffei Wegmann GmbH (KMW)
Ktech Corporation
KVH Industries, Inc
KVH Land Systems
KVH Maritime Systems
KVH Military & Government
Kylmar Limited
L-1 Identity Solutions Inc
La Caisse des DÈpÙts
Larsen & Toubro
LaSalle Capital
Leonardo-Finmeccanica
Leonardo SpA
Libyan Italian Advanced Technology Co.
Lindsay Goldberg LLC
Liteye Systems
LiveTV
Lockheed Martin Australia
Lockheed Martin Canada
Lockheed Martin Corporation
Lockheed Martin Electronic Systems
Lockheed Martin Gyrocam Systems
Lockheed Martin Land & C4I
Lockheed Martin UK
London Machinery
Mahindra
MBDA Group
McNeilus
Mercury Systems
Military Industrial Company LLC
Nantero Inc
National ICT Australia (NICTA)
Network Connectivity Solutions Corp.
Navistar Defense LLC
Nexter Electronics
Nexter Group
Nexter Mechanics
Nexter Munitions
Nexter Robotics
Nexter Systems
Nexter Training
NH90 Industries
NICE Systems
Norspace AS
Northrop Grumman
OASYS Technology LLC
Odfjell Consulting AS
ODU
OOO Visteon Avtopribor Electronics
OpenHydro
Open Kernal labs
Opgal Optranics
Orange Participations
Orbital Sciences
Oshkosh Airport Products
Oshkosh Corporation
Oshkosh Defense LLC
Oto Melara SpA
Otokar
Pacific Architects and Engineers Incorporated (PAE)
Palomar Display Products Inc
Palomar Military Airborne Displays
Palomar Military Vehicle Ground Displays
Pandur
Panhard General Defense
Parvus Corporation
Patria
PCA Electronic Test
Pentek Inc
Perimeter Internetworking Corp
Periscopio
Pico Electronics
Pierce
Pikewerks Corporation
Pivotal Power
Pixus Technologies
Poseidon Scientific Instruments Pty Ltd
Precision Air & Land Systems
Procerus Technologies LC
PSM
PZL Swidnik
QTC Holdings Inc
Radisys
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd
Raytheon Advanced Programs
Raytheon Applied Signal Technology
Raytheon Australia
Raytheon Combat & Sensing Systems
Raytheon Company
Raytheon Cybersecurity Solutions
Raytheon Environmental Solutions
Raytheon Fed IT
Raytheon Global Integrated Sensors
Raytheon Homeland Security
Raytheon Integrated Air & Missile Defense
Raytheon Integrated Comms Systems
Raytheon Integrated Ground Control
Raytheon Intelligence
Raytheon Missile Systems
Raytheon Operations
Raytheon Seapower Capabilities
Raytheon Secure Information Systems
Raytheon Security & Transport Systems
Raytheon UK
Raytheon Vision Systems
Renault Trucks Defence
Rheinmetall AG
Rheinmetall Defence
Rheinmetall Group Defence Electronic Solutions
Rheinmetall Group Wheeled Vehicles
Rheinmetall Landsysteme GmbH
Rockwell Collins
Rotorsim USA LLC
Saab-BAE Gripen AB
Saab AB
Saab C4I
Saab Force Protection
Saab Ground Based Air Defence
Saab ISTAR
Saab Land
Saab Support Solutions and Services
Saab Training and Simulation
Saab Weapon Systems
Safariland LLC
Safran
SafeNet Inc
Sagem
Samtel Avionics Ltd
Savi Technology
SC Elettra
Schroth Safety Products GmbH
SciSys
Secomak Ltd
SELEX Systems
Semi Conductor Devices
Serco
SESA
Sharp Aviation K Inc. Korea
SilverSky
Sim-Industries BV
Sofradir
Soltam and Saymar
SOTECH
Spectris Plc
SRC Inc
SRCTec
Stratsec.net
Swiss-Photonics AG
Sysgo AG
Systems Engineering & Assessment Limited
Systems Made Simple
Tampa Microwave
Tata Consultancy Services
Telespazio Argentina
Telespazio Hungary Satellite Telecommunications
Teligy Inc
TCS
TE Connectivity Ltd
Tensylon Inc.
Textron Systems
Tor
Thales Alenia Space
Thales Group
Thales Optronics
Thales Raytheon Systems
The OíGara Group Inc.
ThyssenKrupp AG
ThyssenKrupp Industrial Solutions AG
Trusted Computer Solutions Inc
UAS Dynamics LLC
Ultra Electronics
Ultravolt
United Technologies Corporation
Uralvagonzavod
Utri
Veritas Capital
ViaSat Communications Inc
ViaSat Inc
Visionix
Visteon Corporation
Visual Analytics Inc
Volvo Group
VPS de Mexico
Wegmann USA Inc.
Xilinx Inc
Zeta
To see a report overview please e-mail Sara Peerun on sara.peerun@visiongain.com