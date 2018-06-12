Borken and Rueil Malmaison. With the kick-off at ANGA 2018, BrightBlue presents an IPTV platform designed to establish a new standard in the industry with the cooperation of Sagemcom. BrightBlue offers a technical high-end solution for IPTV as turnkey package with a 4K UHD Linux set-top box from Sagemcom.

Whether as an overall white label product or in customized modules BrightBlue offers internet service providers, network operators and providers who want to offer their customers their own or improved TV product a turnkey broadband optimized IPTV solution. The portfolio is completed by a set-top box from Sagemcom. "We are proud to announce our partnership with Bright Blue at the same time as the launch of our new compact and powerful 4K HDR set-top box in Germany. This partnership provides users of our set-top box with an enriched entertainment experience through a full set of features and services, including access to over-the-top content," said Olivier Taravel, Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Sagemcom Broadband. "4K UHD set-top boxes are key products for our companies at the forefront of Ultra HD technology. Sagemcom has entered into a strategic partnership with Broadcom to offer its customers a full range of increasingly powerful and innovative 4K set-top boxes," continued Taravel.

Peter Kamphuis, Managing Director of BrightBlue: "With our modular IPTV product, we want to offer small and medium-sized telecommunications companies a turnkey IPTV solution that is affordable. This means they are not dependent on the expensive total packages of large providers anymore. The BrightBlue product is a state-of-the-art IPTV product that has required more than 12 years of development and investment. Sagemcom is an innovative set-top box manufacturer and we are pleased to offer our customers such an excellent product as their 4K UHD set-top box".

