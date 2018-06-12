

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - President Donald Trump's chief economic adviser Larry Kudlow has been hospitalized after suffering a mild heart attack, the White House announced Monday evening.



Kudlow, who recently returned from the contentious G7 summit in Canada, is recovering in Walter Reed Medical Center.



'Earlier today National Economic Council director and assistant to the president Larry Kudlow experienced what his doctors say was a very mild heart attack,' White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said.



She added, 'Larry is currently in good condition at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center, and his doctors expect he will make a full and speedy recovery.'



The statement from Sanders was preceded by a tweet from Trump, who commented on Kudlow's condition shortly before meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.



'Our Great Larry Kudlow, who has been working so hard on trade and the economy, has just suffered a heart attack. He is now in Walter Reed Medical Center,' Trump tweeted.



Kudlow recently made headlines for comments about Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau following the G7 summit.



'He really kind of stabbed us in the back,' Kudlow said of Trudeau in an interview on CNN's 'State of the Union' on Sunday.



Members of the Trump administration have been highly critical of Trudeau for comments he made at a press conference after the president left the meeting of major industrialized nations.



Trump accused Trudeau of being 'very dishonest' and 'weak,' arguing that the prime minister acted 'meek and mild' during the G7 summit before claiming Canadians 'will not be pushed around' during his press conference.



Kudlow, a former CNBC contributor and Wall Street economist, was a major proponent of free trade before joining the Trump administration in April.



Since then, Kudlow has fallen in line behind Trump's decision to impose tariffs against China as well as key U.S. allies like Canada, Mexico and the European Union.



