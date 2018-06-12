Fidelity Special Values Plc - Issue of Equity
London, June 12
Fidelity Special Values PLC
Issue of Ordinary Shares from Treasury
The Company announces that it has today (12 June 2018) issued 100,000 ordinary shares of 5 pence each which were held in Treasury at a price of 279.5 pence per ordinary share.
Following the issue of the ordinary shares from Treasury, the Company's issued share capital comprises 270,644,480, of which 4,795,000 shares are held in Treasury, Therefore the total number of ordinary shares with voting rights in the Company is 265,849,480.
Bonita Guntrip
For and on behalf of FIL Investments International
Company Secretary
01737 837 320
12 June 2018