DGAP-Media / 2018-06-12 / 16:15 *All for One Steeb AG: United VARs SAP Ecosystem Increasingly in Demand as Business Platform for International Transformation Projects * *The pace of digital transformation is accelerating / Ever more ERP from the cloud / Top-performing SAP global platinum reseller United VARs achieves more than $100 million in business volume for the first time / Additions to the family: new partners enhance local presence in Southeast Asia / Honored nine times at the 2018 SAP Pinnacle Awards / Already more than 150 customers running SAP S/4HANA / Dialogue among top executives at the United VARs Annual Conference in Walldorf* Filderstadt, 12 June 2018 - It is no secret that digital transformation, with its disruptive forces, can endanger even well-established companies. Successful turnarounds, on the other hand, are far less well known. A prime example is Nokia. As HMD Global, this radically repositioned Finnish smartphone manufacturer is continuously sharing the signals of its success. The driving force behind its impressive turnaround is a new IT strategy with a dramatic increase in agility and speed: ERP from the cloud. It took only a few months to introduce the cloud ERP solution SAP Business ByDesign at HMD's headquarters. Six months later the global rollout in 33 countries was completed. Both undertakings were accomplished under the leadership of United VARs and its partners. These kinds of successful transformation projects act as a magnet. With its most recent business volume of EUR 103.1 million (net from SAP software licenses plus SAP cloud subscriptions), the alliance is one of the strongest performing SAP global platinum resellers. »Over the past few years we've turned our once loose community of trusted advisors into a powerful business platform that is perfectly suited for the transformation projects of globally operating midmarket companies«, observed Detlef Mehlmann, United VARs Director (Chairman) and Head of Business Development International at All for One Steeb AG, in remarks to the more than 100 guests at the United VARs Annual Conference that was recently held at SAP in Walldorf. The alliance, with what are now 45 partners from more than 90 countries, meets there once a year to hold discussion sessions among top executives. Additions to the family are coming mostly from rapidly growing economic regions of Southeast Asia. Aside from TeamIdea (Russia), three of the four new United VARs members are located in what is called APJ (Asia Pacific Japan), namely MIT Myanmar Information Technologies (Myanmar), AXXIS Consulting (Singapore) and Soltius (Indonesia). Recognition earned as part of the SAP Pinnacle Awards program is also indicative of United VARs having the strongest local partners for the midmarket on board everywhere in the world. These global awards are reserved for those SAP partners that not only excel in terms of development and growth, but also help customer businesses run better. United VARs members were recognized nine times as »Partner of the Year« winners (2) and finalists (7), these being B4B Solutions/Austria (Hybris), Seidor/Spain (Cloud, Analytics & Insight), Oxygen/Australia (Database and Data Management), Seidor (SuccessFactors), B4B Solutions and Seidor (SAP Business ByDesign), illumiti/Canada (Cloud), and United VARs itself as SAP Global Platinum Reseller of the Year. With already more than 150 customers running SAP S/4HANA, the United VARs Annual Conference also served SAP itself as a perfect sounding board for evaluating the requirements of globally operating midmarket customers. This was precisely the subject of sessions held with such top SAP executives as Franck Cohen (President Digital Core & Industry Solutions), Rodolpho Cardenuto (President Global Partner Organization) and Bobby Vetter (SVP Global Partner Operations). United VARs looks forward to growing strongly and carefully expanding its partner base as it moves forward. *About United VARs* United VARs is the leading alliance of SAP solution providers for the mid-market. It consists of 45 market-leading VARs operating in over 90 countries. 10,000 certified SAP consultants serve over 8,000 customers worldwide. To guarantee the very best services to SAP customers, potential United VARs member companies must ensure, through research and consultation with SAP, that they are among the very best in their regions. United VARs members count on multi-industry expertise in over 120 SAP industry solutions and 250 add-ons and have global access to the full SAP portfolio. Focusing on the collaboration among United VARs members, the alliance's competences concentrate on international SAP roll-outs, ERP optimization projects and cross-border nearshoring. A »cultural fit« can be ensured, thanks to the knowledge about national business rules, regulations, laws and languages. Local and legal requirements are met on-site, and United VARs customers can count on tailored local services and support to enter new markets almost everywhere in the world, supported by global project teams following established international project standards and well-proven procedures. http://www.united-vars.com/en [1] *About All for One Steeb* All for One Steeb AG (ISIN DE0005110001) is the number 1 in the German-speaking SAP market, a leading IT service provider and 360 partner for digitalisation in the midmarket. The full-service provider's portfolio comprises end-to-end services and solutions across the entire IT value chain, from management and technology consulting, SAP industry solutions and cloud applications up to highly scalable multi-cloud services out of German data centers, where All for One Steeb is orchestrating highly available IT operations for all business-related IT systems - including SAP as well as Microsoft. This is why market observers also rank All for One Steeb amongst the leading IT service providers for Cloud Transformation, SAP HANA and SAP S/4HANA, Business Analytics and Performance Management, Human Capital Management, Customer Engagement & Commerce, Application Management Services or Communications and Collaboration. As an SAP Platinum Partner, All for One Steeb is a reliable general contractor and serves with more than 1,600 employees over 2,000 clients in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, mainly among the manufacturing and consumer goods industry. As a founding member of United VARs, the largest global network of leading SAP partners, All for One Steeb guarantees a comprehensive consulting and service portfolio as well as the best local support in some 90 countries. In the financial year 2016/17, All for One Steeb AG achieved a turnover of EUR 300.5 million. *For the Editorial Department* An extensive picture gallery can be found under www.all-for-one.com/press-photos [3] *Online* https://pr.all-for-one.com/en/press-releases/united-vars-sap-ecosystem-increas ingly-in-demand-as-business-platform-for-international-transformation-projects [4]

Contact: All for One Steeb AG, Dirk Sonntag, Head of Corporate & Investor Relations, Tel. 0049 (0)711 78807-260, E-Mail dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com Language: English Company: All for One Steeb AG Gottlieb-Manz-Straße 1 70794 Filderstadt-Bernhausen Germany Phone: +49 (0)711 78 807-260 Fax: +49 (0)711 78 807-222 E-mail: dirk.sonntag@all-for-one.com Internet: www.all-for-one.com ISIN: DE0005110001 WKN: 511000

