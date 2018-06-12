

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Domino's Pizza Inc. (DOM.L, DPZ) is taking steps to save its pizzas from bad potholes and crumbling roads in the U.S.



The company noted that cracks, bumps, potholes and other road conditions can put good pizzas at risk after they leave the store for delivery to customers. The bad road conditions can cause irreversible damage to a pizza during the drive home from Domino's, the company said.



'We can't stand by and let your cheese slide to one side, your toppings get un-topped, or your boxes get flipped. So we're helping to pave in towns across the country to save your good pizza from these bad roads,' Domino's Pizza said on its website.



Domino's has already worked with four municipalities to fill potholes and help repair roads that directly affect its customers, including Bartonville, Texas; Milford, Delaware; Athens, Georgia; and Burbank, California.



The company has filled five potholes in Burbank, eight in Bartonville, forty in Milford and 150 square yards of roads in Athens. It has filled these potholes with its logo and the tagline 'Oh yes we did.'



Starting Monday, Domino's is asking customers to nominate their town for pothole repairs at pavingforpizza.com.



Customers interested in nominating their town for a paving grant from Domino's can enter the zip code on the website. If their town is selected, customers will be notified and the city will receive funds to help repair roads so that pizzas make it home safely.



'We don't want to lose any great-tasting pizza to a pothole, ruining a wonderful meal. Domino's cares too much about its customers and pizza to let that happen,' said Russell Weiner, president of Domino's USA.



