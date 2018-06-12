sprite-preloader
12.06.2018
BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Exchange Rate Set

London, June 12

BlackRock Frontiers Investment Trust plc
(LEI: 5493003K5E043LHLO706)

Dividend Exchange Rate Set

Please note that the exchange rate for the interim dividend previously announced on 17 May 2018 has been set at 1.336833, which will make the GBP equivalent dividend payable 2.244109 pence per share (USD dividend 3.00 cents per share) which is payable to shareholders on 29 June 2018 (to shareholders on the register on 1 June 2018).

12 June 2018

Kevin Mayger
For and on behalf of BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited
Company Secretary

Tel: 020 7743 1098


