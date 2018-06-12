Dixon Ticonderoga Company is Orlando Science Center's Newest Corporate Partner

LAKE MARY, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 12, 2018 / Dixon Ticonderoga Company excitedly announces its latest corporate partnership with Orlando Science Center and its Teacher Professional Development program. Orlando Science Center provides educators from Pre-K to 12 with STEM training that they can use in their own classrooms. Dixon Ticonderoga Company is an avid supporter of schools and educators across the nation.

Dixon Ticonderoga Company has been in the writing business since the late 1700s and has most notably been a key player and sponsor of educators and students. Through partnerships with organizations including the Kids in Need Foundation, Dixon Ticonderoga Company continues to encourage and support kids and educators to be successful. As a partner for Orlando Science Center's Teacher Professional Development program, Dixon Ticonderoga Company will grow and foster STEM programs at Orlando Science Center by providing funding for classes including Soldering, Introduction to 3D Printing, Coding Resources for the Preschool Environment and more.

Orlando Science Center is a major supporter of STEM in the Central Florida school system. Orlando Science Center has provided 182,000 students the opportunity to learn more about STEM through field trips, summer camps and hands-on classes. Recently, Orlando Science Center debuted its latest exhibit, New KidsTown that introduces 0- to 7-year-olds to STEM. A huge goal of Orlando Science Center is being a STEM outlet and resource to kids from their early learning years and all through their secondary education.

Dixon Ticonderoga Company is thrilled to be a corporate partner with Orlando Science Center for the 2018 to 2019 year and is looking forward to supporting STEM programs in Central Florida.

