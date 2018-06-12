

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German auto giant Daimler has been asked to recall 238,000 Mercedes -Benz cars in Germany for use of unauthorized devices to defeat diesel emission tests. The German Transport Authority has found 774,000 Benz cars to have the unauthorized software to restrict nitrogen oxide emission. But the company has not admitted any wrongdoings.



The majority of the cars to be recalled are GLC sports utility variant of sedan, Vito vans and C-Class sedan. Daimler said it will cooperate with the recall and the authorities have not charged any fine.



Another German car major Volkswagen has agreed to pay $4.3 billion in fine and a massive recall of 500 thousand vehicles in U.S. alone for installation of emission defeat devices in their vehicles. The United States Environmental Protection Agency had found in 2015 that the real emission were more than 40 times in case of NOx in real situations.



Earlier, in February BMW has recalled 12,000 diesel vehicles and Porsche recalled 60,000 vehicles in May.



