FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

FirstGroup plc

12 June 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 175 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 June 2018 at a price of £0.85 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 23 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name

Jimmy Groombridge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status

Director b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name FirstGroup plc b) LEI 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93