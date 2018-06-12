sprite-preloader
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

FIRSTGROUP PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, June 12

FirstGroup plc

12 June 2018

Director/PDMR Shareholding

Share Incentive Plan ("SIP") Purchase and Award of Partnership and Matching Shares

FirstGroup plc (the "Company") has been notified by Computershare Trustees Limited, trustees of the FirstGroup SIP, of the purchase on behalf of Jimmy Groombridge, a Director, of 175 ordinary shares of 5 pence each in the Company. The Partnership Shares were purchased on 11 June 2018 at a price of £0.85 per share. In accordance with the rules of the SIP, 23 Matching Shares were also awarded to Jimmy Groombridge.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation, provides further detail.

Information provided in accordance with the requirements of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rule (DGTR) 6.2.2AR:

Legal Entity Identifier: 549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

Classification as per DGTR 6 Annex 1R: 2.2

Enquiries

Sarah Steadman

Share Schemes and Company Secretarial Assistant

020 7725 2731

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
Jimmy Groombridge
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status
Director
b)Initial notification /AmendmentInitial
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameFirstGroup plc
b)LEI549300DEJZCPWA4HKM93

4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		Ordinary shares of 5p each


GB0003452173
b)Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Partnership Shares under the FirstGroup SIP

Award of Matching Shares under the FirstGroup SIP
c)Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)Volume(s)
£0.85

£0.000		175

23
d)Aggregated information

Partnership Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price

Matching Shares

- Aggregated volume

- Price



175

£149.46



23

£0.00
e)Date of the transaction11/06/2018
f)Place of the transactionLondon Stock Exchange (XLON)
© 2018 PR Newswire