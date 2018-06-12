GlaxoSmithKline said on Tuesday that the president of its vaccines business, Luc Debruyne, will leave at the end of the year following 27 years at the pharmaceutical company. He will be replaced by current president of the global manufacturing and supply division, Roger Connor, on 1 September. Connor has been on the corporate executive team since 2012 and "has led the strategic transformation of GSK's supply chain to support improved quality and supply performance". The group said he has a ...

